Donald Trump Nearly Knocks Over Wife Melania In Viral Video, Before She Makes A Quick Save

Whistleblowers about Donald Trump’s alleged ill-health can’t seem to get enough on the matter, as now and then, fresh reports about the U.S. President being ailing surface on the internet. Droopy faces, recurring bruises, and even signs of pale skin continue to dominate headlines, fanning curiosity among people. Amid all this seemingly never-ending buzz, Trump’s recent video has stirred even more controversy, as he is seen nearly toppling over in what appears to be a momentary loss of balance.

The video, which has now gotten over 756.4K views on Twitter alone, captures Trump and his wife, Melania, walking across the South Lawn of the White House. At one point, the 79-year-old can be seen first stumbling and then nearly toppling over his wife. While it seemed to be a momentary loss of balance for Trump, it was the First Lady who swooped in to save her husband and tightly grabbed his hand as a last-minute resort.

What do you notice?

pic.twitter.com/zL2liQBKUs — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 19, 2025

That’s not all. Right before this, the couple stepped down from the stairs of Marine One, and it was then that Trump was seen grabbing the handrails along the steps with both hands initially. Only later, he offered his hand to his wife, Melania, thereby raising queries about whether he’s become physically unfit to hold the presidential chair.

The clippings also led to a spate of sarcastic comments among netizens, where many unapologetically called out Melania for being the ‘human version of a walker’ for Trump. Another internet user also commented, “This video of Trump is concerning. He’s wobbly, unable to walk in a straight line without bumping into Melania. She steadies him like a crutch.”

In fact, Trump’s apparent decline in health also reminded people of Joe Biden, whose mere sneezing could create outrage among the media. They also suggested that Trump seems to have had a stroke every other day, and it is not exactly a sign of a healthy man at all. On the other hand, Trump defenders suggested that his apparent fatigue might be due to jet lag from travel, implying that the President needs rest after back-to-back official trips.

Trump’s Hand Bruising Sparks Health Speculation Again A dark bruise on President Donald Trump’s hand, spotted during recent Oval Office meetings, has once again stirred speculation about his health. The White House explained the mark as a result of frequent handshaking combined… pic.twitter.com/QRjNJ7BsqS — J.O. Comms (@jo_comms) August 26, 2025

Agree or not, Donald Trump’s appearances lately have sparked concerns over his well-being. For instance, one of his pictures on social media was taken at the UK-state visit banquet. The U.S. President raised quite a few eyebrows after his hands, especially the palm area, appeared to be excessively blue. From discoloration to skin issues and even cardiovascular disorder, the possibility of the diagnosis left everyone wondering if something was definitely wrong with his health.

Interestingly, after specific attention was drawn to his bruised hands, Donald Trump has also been witnessed attempting to hide his knuckles, especially during public meetings or press briefings. The clear-cut indication of discoloration, in many pictures, also revealed a major makeup botch-up to hide it all. However, the bruise was still visible, raising more curiosity about his health status.

Despite all the buzz, neither Trump himself nor any official spokesperson from the White House specifically addressed the curious case of his bruised hands. If at all, the President instead took a dig at his own death news hoax, something which made the top of the list of buzz about him some days back.