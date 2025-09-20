The Real Secret Behind Melania’s Model-Like Figure at 55 Isn’t Surgery – It’s This!

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has truly not batted an eyelid, considering all the buzz that goes on about her everywhere. From comments about her slate-faced expression and murmurs of marital discord to conjecture about plastic surgery, the rumors have been endless. However, it is worth noting how, despite all of it, Melania’s slimmed figure, which almost feels model-like, continues to be a part of her life to this date.

First things first: it’s not always about the First Lady’s impeccable choice of outfits. Of course, her personalized styling and fashion choices help make her dynamic persona appear stronger in the public eye. For so many years, she’s definitely opted for a subtly professional yet highly glamorous fashion moodboard for herself. However, there’s an equally important second reason for her strong and bold physical appearance.

Well, rumor has it that the 55-year-old trains herself rigorously in pilates to maintain those oh-so-smooth curves and perfect hourglass figure. Contrary to popular beliefs that she has undergone surgeries for a beauty upgrade, Melania has, in fact, put in a lot of hard work and effort to achieve the daunting and glamorous look that she has today. She prefers doing Pilates more than anything else since it has helped her lengthen the muscles and build incomparable core strength.

However, this is also insufficient to maintain such a model-like figure. As a result, Melania Trump follows a very strict diet, a glimpse of which she once revealed back in 2016. In one of her interviews back then, the U.S. First Lady confessed to consuming seven pieces of fresh fruit daily, while apples and peaches top the list of her favorites in that department.

Through a Facebook post in 2013, Melania had also revealed the recipe for her morning nutritious smoothie, which actually begins her day as the first meal she intakes. This smoothie usually consists of healthy ingredients like celery, spinach, carrots, blueberries, apples, orange and lemon juice, fat-free yoghurt, olive oil, flax seeds, omega-3, and Vitamin D.

Interestingly, Melania Trump also keeps a check on her physical health by taking part in sports. Unlike popular belief that she merely travels the globe with her husband, she actually takes some time out and participates in her favorite sport of tennis. It helps her overall body to check all the correct parameters and stay healthy, fit, and active. Surely so, Trump himself owns several clay tennis courts at his massive estate in Palm Beach, Florida, thus it is convenient for Melania to zero in on this as her preferred sport.

A 2016 report had earlier also claimed that Melania prefers wearing ankle weights while walking around her New York City penthouse. This helps her to continue working out her ankle and leg muscles even during the most basic task of walking.

Coming to her food choices, Melania Trump focuses entirely on portion control at the end of the day. While she is not a fan of all healthy foods, she has expressed her dislike for items like onions and artichokes. As per Radar Online, the only dessert that Melania allows herself to indulge in is dark chocolate.

Recently, Melania cleared the air around popular conjecture that she’d gotten plastic surgery done on her face. She clapped back at the suggestions with nothing more than truth. In her words, “I didn’t make any changes. A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn’t do anything. I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body. I’m against Botox, I’m against injections; I think it’s damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It’s all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does.”