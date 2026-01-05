Donald Trump Mocked for ‘Low IQ’ Amid Rumors of Mental Decline

Donald Trump’s team claims that he works “24/7 to Make America Great Again and make the world a safer place,” but his public schedule shows a different picture. According to the data compiled by Trump Golf Tracker, Trump visited golf clubs 88 times in 2025, making it one more time than he played during the first year of his first term.

Just before he rang in the New Year, he spent the day golfing at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The 79-year-old arrived at the golf course at 9:21 a.m. and stayed for over five hours before returning to Mar-a-Lago. His full-day outing reportedly cost taxpayers approximately $3 million. After celebrating the New Year at his Florida residence, Trump returned to the golf course on January 1 and spent nearly six hours there. The following day, he spent another four hours.

President Donald J Trump playing golf today at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸⛳️☀️🌴 pic.twitter.com/lMNiBgLPcz — Michael Solakiewicz (@michaelsolakie) January 4, 2026

Trump’s time away from Washington attracted a jab from author Rick Reilly, one of the biggest golf game detractors. Reilly hit two birds with one stone. He not only took a dig at Trump’s golfing habits at taxpayers’ expense but also mocked his intelligence amid unverified rumors of his cognitive decline.

“Total golf score for the day: 200. Total IQ for the day: 68,” Reilly wrote on Dec. 30, at a time when Trump had no public events scheduled and spent his final days of the year golfing.

Total golf score for the day: 200

Total IQ for the day: 68 pic.twitter.com/4qhDejp7y1 — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) December 30, 2025

According to a late November analysis by HuffPost, Trump had spent nearly $71 million in taxpayer money on golf, and the numbers reportedly reached $110 million by December end.

It is also estimated that at this pace, Trump is likely to spend more than $300 million on the game during his second term, which is double of what he spent during his first term in office.

Trump has spent a quarter of his 2025 days at golf clubs costing the taxpayers $110.6 million. 😡 pic.twitter.com/dXsYksMpBx — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) January 2, 2026

Trump’s frequent golfing getaways often grab the attention of Rick Reilly. In his book ‘Commander-in-Cheat’, the sportswriter highlighted Trump’s claims about championships, and on-course behavior antics. As Trump claimed to have won 38 club championships, Reilly called him a “toddler.”

He recalled that Trump’s Bedminster championship came right after a worker installed a plaque with the name of the rightful senior club champion, according to the Irish Star. Trump then reportedly told the worker that he had defeated the man and suggested that his name be put on the trophy instead.

While Trump has been spending most of his presidency golfing, his geopolitical decisions have baffled the world. Under the leadership of the self-proclaimed ‘peace-president’, the U.S. military conducted a strike on Venezuelan soil and captured their president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife.

The invasion of Venezuela comes a few days after Trump ordered air strikes in northern Nigeria, targeting ISIS camps.