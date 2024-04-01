Donald Trump Mocked for Comparison to Jesus Christ on 'SNL': 'Hallowed, Beep, Beep, Bing Bing...'

The theme of Saturday Night Live's cold open was Donald Trump peddling Bibles, with James Austin Johnson reprising his role as the former President. The Easter-themed episode begins with 'The Resurrection,' which tells the tale of three Mary-named ladies who go to Jesus Christ's tomb to anoint his corpse. However, Donald Trump (hilariously played by Johnson) appears instead of the son of God when a boulder that was blocking his grave's entrance slides away, demanding a whopping $60 for bibles.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Johnson continued by saying that he is not trying to discourage people from comparing him to Trump, but it seems that they like doing so. He said, "If you think that this is a bad look, imagine how weird it would be if I started selling Bibles. Well, I’m selling Bibles. Sounds like a joke, and in many ways it is, but it’s also very real. As you know, I love Bible. It’s my favorite book."

"SNL" opened with a satirical television special celebrating Easter, with James Austin Johnson as former President Donald Trump. He proceeded to peddle $60 Trump-branded bibles, which the real Trump unveiled last week.



Source: NBCnews pic.twitter.com/9WDTARd7M4 — Efe Awanbor (@EfeAwanbor) March 31, 2024

Trump made a pitch for the 'God Bless The USA' Bible in a video that he uploaded to his Truth Social account earlier this week. He wrote along with the video, "Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible." The video drew criticism from some members of the religious community and mockery from others who saw it as just another example of the former President's repeated attempts to profit from endorsement deals.

Furthermore, Trump has started to re-post memes that juxtapose him with Jesus, according to Deadline. Also, the Bible is advertised on its website as 'the only Bible endorsed by President Trump!' It contains copies of the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the U.S. Constitution, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a handwritten chorus of God Bless the USA by Greenwood, in addition to a translation from the King James Version.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

As reported by Raw Story, Johnson continued by displaying images from the book, one of which included Trump standing by Noah's Ark wearing his signature suit and another of him floating in a basket next to Moses. A Trump toaster with the former President's visage is also a part of the SNL Bible. Johnson added, "I’m doing this for the glory of God and for pandering and mostly for money. It comes with everything you like from Bible, like the story of Easter, which primarily concerns Jesus, not so much the bunny. I kept waiting for the bunny to show up — you never know." Trump's rendition concludes with the 'Lord's Prayer': "Our father who are in heaven. Hallowed, beep, beep, bing bing bing bing bong, bing bang bing bing bing, trespass, daily bread. And please lead us into temptation and pay our automobiles. In the name of the father, the son and the Easter bunny, Amen."