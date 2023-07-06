Khloe Kardashian Complains About Being in Her 30s, Internet Slams Her: 'Imagine Being Broke'

Most people unrealistically wish to stay young. However, that is not the case with Khloe Kardashian. She recently expressed her interest to turn 40. The critics are going ruthless over the comment made by the celebrity. They say that the star should be grateful for the life she leads and the wealth she has, reports The Sun.

In her show, on Saturday, she showed her fans a few things she got as birthday gifts. She said: “I don’t love showing all my gifts because I think it’s sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny.”

“I hate being in my 30s, I think it’s the worst decade ever,” she continued. And I cannot wait to be in my 40s. So, this card, Alexa I don’t know where you found this… but it’s genius,” she added.

People shared a post on Instagram regarding this and the comment section is brimming with criticism for what she said. One comment read: “Now Imagine being Broke in your thirties trying to make sure that you have enough money for gas and groceries for your family. I swear this family is hilarious.”

They have the opinion that the celebrity isn’t grateful for her good health. “There are so many kids battling cancer that would love to make it to their 30s. Be grateful,” a user said.

Netizens also pointed out the fact that the decade in which she had her children was called the worst. “Worse decade? I hope your kids don’t ever see this! You had them in your 30’s,” the comment read.

It is not new that someone from the Kardashian family was on the receiving end of a cyber backlash. They are numerous times, picked on for their wealth and their lavish lifestyles. Another user mentioned the same and said: “Or you could just be grateful you’re alive and able to enjoy life. Lots of people don’t live to see 39.”

She has also been very vocal about the setbacks in life as well. In October 2022, she revealed that she had a tumor removed from her face. In an Instagram post, explaining this, she wrote: “I’ve seen numerous stories about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks.” The fans were concerned after seeing her wear a patch on her cheek even during red-carpet events.

She went through two biopsies after which the doctors suggested that the tumor has to be surgically removed immediately. During that time, she also urged her fans to be vigilant about their skin and the changes in their body. “At 19, I had melanoma on my back, and I had surgery to remove that as well, so I’m pre-composed to melanomas,” she added in the post.

