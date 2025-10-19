Donald Trump Meets Brutal Jokes On His Wives During No-Kings Parade In Washington D.C.

The No Kings parade in Washington, D.C., has truly conquered headlines for being one of the most prominent anti-Trump events in the heartland of the U.S. itself. As many like-minded individuals have come together in their joint retaliation against Donald Trump’s authoritarian governance, it was perhaps former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan’s tongue-lashing words that grabbed attention. Opposing the direction in which the U.S. President led the country ahead, Hasan did not mince his words when he added an extra layer of jibe at Trump’s personal life as well.

Addressing how Donald Trump happens to be the son of an immigrant himself, Medhi Hasan mentioned, “The great irony is, of course, that Donald Trump is the son of an immigrant, the grandson of an immigrant, and married to an immigrant.”

Furthermore, in his speech, Hasan talked about Trump’s ex-wives and remarked how they, too, were immigrants from a different land. Highlighting the irony with respect to Trump’s recently launched strict policies against those who have entered the U.S., Medhi said, “In fact, two of his three wives were immigrants, proving yet again that immigrants will do the jobs that even Americans are not willing to do.”

Agree or not, Trump’s latest mass deportation and detention efforts — part of a sweeping crackdown on undocumented immigrants — have already drawn widespread criticism from millions across the country. Moreover, the dehumanizing methods adopted by the agents associated with such kind of work have put a worry on the face for the people who have made the U.S. their home for so many years now.

Returning to Mehdi Hasan, the outspoken critic of the Trump administration, he condemned the President’s repeated use of the term “illegal aliens,” arguing that immigrants often love and serve the nation more deeply than many who were born in it. Indicating further how Donald Trump violates this love for the nation every day in some capacity, the spokesperson said, “And we immigrants, we love this country often more than the people who are born here because we chose to move here, live here, swear an oath to the Constitution here. An oath that the guy down the street violates every morning and every night.”

Showing no signs of holding back, the broadcaster criticized how the Trump administration has branded Saturday’s nationwide protests as “Hate America” rallies. Taking another relentless jibe at Trump’s notion on the matter, Medhi Hasan argued, “On late-night comedians and overweight soldiers and Muslim politicians and Mexican immigrants and Palestinian refugees and black women and transgender kids and peaceful protesters and Mr. fricking Potato Head, they are lecturing us on hate? Really?”

Meanwhile, the No Kings protest has seen attendance from a far wider number of people, who joined for common reasons from various states in America. Given the current government circumstances, an Associate Press report suggests that nearly 2600 rallies were organized on this day, while they also faced subsequent heat and attack over their protests from Republicans.

The pro-Trump members have been attempting to characterize the protestors as those who have strayed away from the mainstream and are actually the essential reason behind the government imposing the federal shutdown in the first place.

In a bizarre twist, one of Donald Trump’s official pages recently reposted an AI-generated video depicting him riding an Air Force jet. However, the fact that the video depicted the aircraft dropping feces on all the cities that participated in the No Kings protest was a bizarre and somewhat amusing response to the event.