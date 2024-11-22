Donald Trump May Not Kick Prince Harry Out of the US— All Thanks to His Wife Melania

Prince Harry may find his future in California dependent on the decisions of President-elect Donald Trump. The Republican leader might reconsider his stance on revoking the Duke's visa, reportedly because of his wife, Melania Trump. Harry’s visa status has been a topic of much debate, spurred by revelations in his memoir Spare. In his work, Harry recounted past drug use which he may or may not have mentioned in his visa application, garnering immense scrutiny, particularly from the Heritage Foundation.

President-elect Donald Trump recently told GB News he would ensure "appropriate action" is carried out if Prince Harry lied about drug use on his visa documentation.@NileGardiner, director of The Heritage Foundation's Margaret Thatcher Center, said the think tank will be calling… pic.twitter.com/Pigkx6y9cL — NewsNation (@NewsNation) November 16, 2024

Melania's potential influence on her husband’s decision reportedly stems from her own experience with the Heritage Foundation. According to Newsweek, the organization obtained and released over 100 pages of immigration records concerning Melania’s late mother, Amalija Knavs, following a request to Homeland Security. “The U.S. government has once again not paid adequate attention to the security and safety of a former First Family,” a representative for Melania told the outlet in October. “We find it mean-spirited and insensitive to drag a totally innocent party into whatever issue they have with Prince Harry.”

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has pressed for the release of Harry’s immigration records, suggesting that dishonesty about his past drug use could be grounds for deportation. "At the Heritage Foundation, we believe in the full enforcement of the rule of law, and Prince Harry should receive the same scrutiny as everyone else," organization rep Niles Gardiner told GB News. The Department of Homeland Security has thus far denied these requests, but the group hopes Trump’s incoming administration will overturn the decision.

Prince Harry revealed he turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with the death of Princess Diana on his and Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ docuseries #TheMeYouCantSee. #THRNews pic.twitter.com/uFQlHfIA3I — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 21, 2021

Donald has previously criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, particularly after their exit from royal duties in 2020. In past interviews, Donald accused Harry of betraying Queen Elizabeth II. “I think Harry has been used horribly, and I think someday he will regret it,” Donald said. He described Harry and Meghan Markle's actions as 'very inappropriate,' expressing his admiration for the late Queen and disapproval of the couple for airing royal family grievances publicly.

Trump suggests he would deport Prince Harry for past drug use. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/q51sWeq249 — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) March 20, 2024

Legal experts have weighed in on the situation. New York lawyer Michael Wildes suggested Trump could take a lenient approach. He predicted, “He [Donald] may just pardon the Prince from any domestic crimes.” Wildes, who has worked with Donald on immigration matters in the past, highlighted that the President-elect has significant discretion in these cases. Public opinion, however, has been divided.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit. (Image Source: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Commentator Lee Cohen noted the Sussexes’ precarious position. He said, “It seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussex bosses have taken such a turn.” Cohen added that Donald’s election might lead to sleepless nights for the couple in Montecito. Meanwhile, according to the New York Post, reports have surfaced about the couple purchasing a vacation home in Portugal to serve as a potential retreat if Harry faces complications with his visa.