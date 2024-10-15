When Critics Called Out Donald Trump Jr.'s Sobriety After a Video Sparked Drug Use Accusations

In a video shared on X, Donald Trump Jr. seemed to struggle to keep his eyes open as he talked about Joe Biden's cognitive abilities following Super Tuesday. The video, intended to promote his podcast Triggered, showed Don Jr. praising his father's speech at Mar-a-Lago on March 5, marveling at its spontaneity and lack of notes or prompter. However, many viewers couldn't help but notice Don Jr.'s apparent difficulty in keeping his eyes open throughout the clip.

"That was sort of amazing right?" Don Jr. asked his followers in the clip. "Twenty minutes, off the cuff, impromptu, no notes, no podium, no prompter. And you realize... Joe Biden would be incapable of standing on his own for 20 minutes let alone anything else, I see the numbers going up," he continued.

The Meidas Touch's Ron Filipkowski posted the video on social media, highlighting the former first son's struggles to maintain an open eye during the 22-second footage. On Filipkowski's post, several X users felt that Don Jr. was on something, and guesses ranged from marijuana to various other 'stimulants.' Someone else claimed, "This man is truly on something.... I do not know what but something." A different social media user mocked, "I’m shocked he doesn’t have Doritos crumbs in his beard and on his shirt."

As such, someone else poked fun, "Looks like Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle started the party early this Monday evening! Maybe he’ll be able to fully open his eyes by Wednesday." One woman pointed out, "Half of his face isn't working," whereas another man commented, "And they trash Hunter? He is wasted." Furthermore, one critic even lambasted the younger Trump when they said, "He’s definitely coked up look how his mouth is all over to the side like he’s having mini seizures as he’s speaking."

As per OK! Magazine, Aubrey O'Day, Don Jr's ex, alleged that she and the former's first son would indulge in drug use. “I mean, he’s either on serious Adderall or conflicted inside. He doesn’t look well... for a while now,” speaking about Don Jr.'s actions through the past few years. She also said, “We did drugs together. Cocaine was never one of them, he never showed any interest. So I can’t say that."

O'Day and Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair for a year while Trump Jr. was still married to Vanessa Trump. The former Danity Kane member made an appearance on Mea Culpa, the podcast hosted by Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen. She said that at a homosexual nightclub's restroom, she had sex with Trump Jr. When talking with Cohen about Trump Jr.'s anti-LGBTQ beliefs, O'Day brought up the affair. She clarified that although everyone in the club was in a 'g-string or less,' Trump Jr. appeared at ease. "My assistant said he was very comfortable and she remembered him being totally chill and nice with everybody."

