Jennifer Lopez Wears a Lacy Green Negligee in Bed and Wishes Her Fans “Happy Monday”

Jennifer Lopez was having an amazing Monday, and she wanted to share the joy with her followers, so she posted a lovely selfie. The diva shared a bedtime selfie of herself in lingerie, and her flawless, filter-free complexion proved that her skincare product, JLo Beauty, must be doing something right. JLo's hair is disheveled on her plush pillow as she rests in a green lace négligée and wears a gentle smile on her face in the shot.

She added the caption, "Good morning and Happy Monday! It's going to be a great week!! A lil #MondayMotivation #Limitless #ThisIsMeNow." Her devoted following was quick to comment on the photo, lavishing praise on her beautiful, glowing complexion. One wrote, "The most perfect face with the most perfect smile," as another added, "Amen!! Manifesting a great week. Look at that beauty!". Although she was still not makeup-free, the Gigli actress gave off the idea that she wakes up looking like that all the time.

She turned 54 recently, and she and Ben Affleck celebrated at the $60 million property they bought this summer. JLo announced that she and Ben Affleck celebrated her birthday in their new Beverly Hills megamansion by sharing images with fans in her On The JLo newsletter. She wrote, "I always liked having my birthday in July! The weather is warm and balmy, and the mood is more relaxed. Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends."

With five children, the couple has created a wonderful mixed family. Ben is the father of three children (with ex Jennifer Garner): Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. J. Lo's children with ex-husband Marc Anthony are 15-year-old twins named Max and Emme. "All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!" Lopez added.

Lopez wore a patterned bikini that highlighted her great body. She was posing and flexing her toned abs and legs while wearing oversized jewelry. The celebratory day for Lopez included sun, swimming and glitz. A long, sparkling gown was one of her looks, which reflected the artist's inner radiance. She performed a dance for her loved ones that received enthusiastic applause. JLo said she felt "so appreciated and acknowledged" by her family and friends on her 54th birthday. She further wrote, "I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with."

However, one cannot deny that the celebrity skincare routine is effective. She revealed to Vogue earlier this year in a Beauty Secrets video, "I've always had a very simple skin-care routine, and JLo Beauty was very much about that. The truth is, if you start young, it will make a huge difference, because you can put on all the makeup in the world, [but] if you're unhappy, if your skin's not healthy… you can't cover it up."

