Donald Trump Makes Bizarre Joke About Ivanka’s Marriage With Surprising Confession on Her Conversion

As President Donald Trump is basking in the glory of his role in brokering a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, not everything is going super smoothly for him. As he was giving a speech about the same deal, he was interrupted by hecklers, two left-wing members of the Knesset in Israel, Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif.

The two men had signs that called Trump a “terrorist” and also demanded the recognition of Palestine as a free state. However, they were removed quickly from the place, leading to much of Trump’s satisfaction as he called the whole way of dealing with the hecklers “efficient.”

Trump then went on to continue with his speech and the name of someone not officially in his team came up as a member who had helped greatly in negotiating the deal. It was Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and despite not holding an official position in the parliament, Trump mentioned that Kushner’s efforts in making the deal happen were undeniable.

It should be noted here that this is not the first time that Kushner has helped in brokering a peace deal between two nations under conflict. Previously, he had worked on various normalization agreements between several Gulf Arab states known as the Abraham Accords and Israel.

Kushner was also present while Trump was giving his speech, and as the President acknowledged the efforts of his son-in-law regarding the historic deal, he further added, “[Kushner] truly loves Israel,” said Trump. “In fact, he loves it so much that my daughter converted … I didn’t know this was going to happen.”

This was essentially a humorous reference to Kushner’s marriage to Ivanka Trump, who converted to Judaism before she married Kushner. Continuing to talk about his daughter and son-in-law, Trump said that he really did not imagine Ivanka converting.

He then added, “At least, I think they’re happy. If they’re not, we have a big story, right? They have a great marriage, and they’re they get along great. They’re best friends. They have a very special relationship.”

While Trump was all praises for Kushner, he also mentioned the important roles that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had played in making the deal happen. Trump himself has been praised by various leaders around the globe for ensuring the ceasefire and the President demanded that he should be given the Nobel Peace Prize now that he has achieved this historic deal.

However, much to his dismay, Trump was snubbed once again from the Nobel Peace Prize and instead, more concerns about his health started to emerge. During a recent press conference before Trump flew to the Middle East, the President failed to recognize a journalist he had talked to only days before, leading to dementia rumors.

The speculations about Trump’s declining mental and physical health have been doing rounds for a while and the fact that he needed another official checkup just after six months of the first one has further fueled these concerns. The President however, seems to be unfazed by these and continues to grab the spotlight for one reason or another.