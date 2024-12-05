Donald Trump Made Out With Ex-Wife Marla Maples While She Delivered Tiffany: "Did a Lot of..."

Donald Trump and Marla Maples went through many ups and downs before saying 'I do' on December 7, 1993. The only thing that brought the couple together was the birth of Tiffany Trump, their only daughter, on October 13 of that year. Maples who was into New Age spirituality, took “a spiritual approach to her delivery,” her OB-GYN disclosed while appearing on a biopic-lite for Lifetime Television titled Intimate Portrait aired in 1995. The former model listened to New Age music while using massage and aromatherapy to subdue the contractions in a hospital room filled with candles. Maples recounted that despite Trump's germophobia, he was present during the birth and that they "did a lot of kissing while she was delivering." He even severed the umbilical cord.

“I was very nervous because she was in a lot of pain,” the real estate tycoon admitted that time. “I tried to convince her to take something, but she wouldn’t. I asked the doctor to convince her, but he knew Marla was determined not to take any drugs. She’s so strong, such a strong woman. I’m amazed,” he said, praising his then-partner. “I’m not the kind of guy who has babies out of wedlock and doesn’t get married and give the baby a name. And for me, I’m not a believer in abortion,” Trump famously told Vanity Fair in 1994 while appearing on the cover with his second wife and baby daughter.

However, the billionaire was never keen on embracing fatherhood before Tiffany's birth. "Excuse me, what happened?" was his reaction when he found out he was going to welcome a child 'out of wedlock'. According to Newsweek, in 2017 the publication obtained leaked tapes from The Howard Stern Show. One of the recordings from 2004 revealed that the Republican leader told his then-partner Maples, "Well, what are we going to do about this?" when she broke the news about her pregnancy. To which Marla responded, "Are you serious? It's the most beautiful day of our lives." Trump said, "Oh, great.'"

As per the Daily Mail, the moment came to haunt him during his 2024 presidential campaign when he advocated that he was pro-life. He was extensively reminded of his well-known conversation with Stern by numerous internet users, who also pointed out his hypocrisy. People reported that Tiffany maintained a private relationship with her father after her parents divorced in 1999. She subsequently revealed that he was a humorous and affectionate father who always reminded her to "do good in school" and that she occasionally saw him during school holidays.

“Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me. Her father wasn’t able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent. He loves his kids. There’s no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation,” Maples shared while discussing being a single parent to her daughter. Tifanny praised her mother for her normal upbringing saying, “So, she wanted me to have a chance to have a normal childhood. As normal as possible. I think that she did well in that.”