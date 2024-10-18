Trump Made a Sick Joke About a Woman Who Died From Abortion Ban — Fox News Audience Cheered

Donald Trump fuelled controversy as he cracked a dark joke on a deceased woman. In a recent appearance on Fox News town hall, the former President mocked a woman's grieving family. Trump addressed the women's reproductive rights issue that has marred American politics amid the upcoming presidential elections. However, the way he acknowledged it didn't go well.

The Fox News host for the event Harris Faulkner pointed out how the deceased woman, Amber Thurman's family held a press conference with the help of Vice President Kamala Harris. According to USA Today, Faulkner said, "Amber Thurman’s family have come out on a press call, and they’re doing what’s called a prebuttal to our town hall right now." To this, the real estate mogul replied, "Oh, that’s nice," as he did the crowd chuckled. The Republican nominee for the presidential elections then joked, "We’ll get better ratings, I promise," leaving the crowd and the host in fits of laughter. The Democrats did not welcome the moment. Several called the act insensitive on the part of the ex-POTUS.

Amber Thurman, who died at the age of 28 due to complications during her pregnancy has become the face of the cons of the Georgian state law on abortion. According to Mediaite, the draconian law of the ban on abortion in the state of Georgia prevailed after the Roe vs. Wade case was reopened. The presidency of Trump oversaw the case creating waves as several women's rights activists called the change in decision colonial and discriminatory for American women.

Thurman suffered from sepsis when the doctors showed their hesitation in performing surgery. The rare complication led her to bleed and wither in pain as she arrived at a Georgia emergency room. A process called dilation and curettage, in which the remaining tissue is removed was not performed immediately as it was deemed illegal after the Roe vs. Wade verdict. The doctors waited 20 hours to perform the procedure which led to Thurman's tragic death. A committee in Georgia’s Department of Public Health also concluded that the young mom's life could have been saved if the procedure had been performed earlier.

During a press conference by the Thurman family which was organized by the Harris campaign, Shanette Williams, the mother of the victim expressed her remorse. "When I looked at her and reassured her that she was in the best care, I had no clue, I had no clue that this could have been prevented. And when I found that out, everything changed," the grieving mum said. Williams added that she wasn’t a political person but the death of her daughter led her to choose a side. Williams added, "Because of August the 19th, we’ve been thrown into an arena where we have to do something to honor Amber," as reported by Spectrum News. Trump's unhinged comment has left several wondering if he is genuinely committed to the reproductive health of women.