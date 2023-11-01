Donald Trump Jr. Says Prosecutors Want to 'Throw His Father in Jail' or Give Him the 'Death Penalty'

Attorney General of New York Letitia James has filed a $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his family, which includes his sons Eric and Donald Jr. Thus far, the civil trial has taken unexpected turns. As per Newsweek, on Monday, Donald Trump Jr. made an appearance on Newsmax, where he falsely claimed that the prosecution intended to execute or imprison his father as part of the ongoing civil fraud trial in New York, which his family is currently involved in. "You know, those are all reasonable questions, and yet no one asks them," he said. "Our mainstream media, the people in D.C., unwilling to ask it, but they want to throw Trump in jail for a thousand years and/or the death penalty. Truly sick stuff, but this is why we fight."

"We've seen the bias, we've seen, you know, Michael Cohen lie under oath, literally get caught, literally perjured himself in front of— you know, admitted perjury beyond what he already went to prison for," Trump Jr. said. Calling the trial a "kangaroo court", Trump Jr. said: "It shows you what happens when you're in a kangaroo court, Eric. It doesn't matter what the rules are, it doesn't matter what the Constitution says, it doesn't matter what general practices and business would be. It doesn't matter. They have a narrative, they have an end goal, and they'll do whatever it takes to get there."Subsequently, he persisted in asserting that the judicial system is prosecuting his father despite disregarding charges made against President Joe Biden and his family.

The remarks made by the younger Trump about Cohen's perjury had nothing to do with what he stated last week when testifying against the Trump family in the civil fraud trial. Under cross-examination, Cohen confessed to lying under oath in a 2018 personal tax evasion case when Trump's lawyer Alina Habba questioned him about his past of lying on the former president's behalf. Habba tried to exploit the admission to undermine Cohen's credibility, but the attorney general's office lawyers objected, claiming the Trump team misinterpreted the definition of perjury and intended to coerce the witness. Trump Jr. may claim otherwise, but a civil trial cannot result in capital punishment or jail term.

As per Reuters, on Wednesday afternoon, Trump Jr. is scheduled to testify in a civil fraud trial in New York, wherein the former president of the United States and his family businesses are accused of inflating asset valuations to deceive lenders and insurers. The first of Trump's adult children to testify will be Donald Jr., an executive vice president at the Trump Organization and a co-defendant in the case. Eric and Ivanka Trump are set to testify next. It was unclear if the former president would show up for the trial on Wednesday.

