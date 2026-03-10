Donald Trump Jokes About Blowing Up Iranian Ships ‘For Fun’—Netizens React to ‘Tone-Deaf’ Comment

President Donald Trump has been rather passionate about Operation Epic Fury. Recently, Trump bragged about the “fun” behind blowing ships up to sink them. He claimed he prefers sinking them over seizing them. This comes amid growing war tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Trump recently spoke at the Republican Members’ Issues Conference. The event was held at Trump’s National Doral Miami Resort in Doral, Florida. During his address, Trump brought up Operation Epic Fury. He also discussed the military strikes on Iran’s naval ships. Trump revealed that the U.S. military had reportedly successfully sunk 46 Iranian naval ships.

He also claimed that all of Iran’s naval ships were now “lying at the bottom of the ocean.” Trump recalled his conversation with a member of his administration about sinking the Iranian ships. He expressed surprise over learning about the “top-of-the-line” quality of these ships.

Trump on sinking 46 Iranian naval ships: “Why didn’t we just capture the ship? We could’ve used it. Why did we sink them? They said, ‘it’s more fun to sink them.’ I said, that’s a—they like sinking them better.” pic.twitter.com/bpb2uFFBPM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 9, 2026

He questioned why they sank the ships instead of seizing them, given the administration did the same thing to a Venezuelan ship. Trump hilariously recalled the person’s response and said, “It’s more fun to sink them,” to which he responded in agreement, saying, “I guess.”

This prompted laughter from those at the conference. The laughter continued. Trump laughed along as he recalled an administration member’s advice. The official said sinking the ships was safer and capturing them would have caused too much trouble. Trump again responded, “I guess it’s true.”

Trump and some Republicans present found the banter hilarious. His joke about Operation Epic Fury was criticized as tone-deaf. Critics pointed to the real consequences it has had.

Since strikes against Iran began, there’s been a tragic loss of lives and several deaths. Those include the deaths of six U.S. soldiers. The Trump administration recently honored them during a dignified transfer. Even then, Trump earned heavy criticism for wearing a cap during the grave event.

Now his remarks have sparked widespread backlash. He had joked about sinking ships rather than seizing them. Netizens expressed dismay and anger over Trump’s comments. The backlash comes as the war between the USA and Iran continues.

A netizen shared the viral moment on X.

It prompted a flurry of responses. One user mentioned, “This is an absolutely psychotic way for force to be utilized. It’s only justifiable if you have no reverence whatsoever for the sanctity of human life.”

A second one asked, “How would you feel if Iran’s leaders appeared on TV, joking about American service personnel’s deaths?” A third user also questioned Trump’s humor amid such a sensitive time.

It’s not funny to sink ships and let humans drown. — Corrinne (@Corrin92707824) March 9, 2026

The netizen questioned, “Why is Trump joking?” Another user sarcastically wrote, “I mean… It’s only human lives.” Someone commented, “Day 10+ of the conflict, and we’re hearing casual boasts about wiping out an entire naval force like it’s a highlight reel.”

Similarly, netizens on social media platforms slammed the president for his bragging amid the dire situation. The Trump administration has not yet responded publicly to the criticism.