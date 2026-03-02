Operation Epic Fury ‘Friendly Fire’ Crash – Kuwait Makes Deadly Mistake, Shoots Down Three American Fighter Jets

>Friendly fire crash during Operation Epic Fury in Iran cause three American fighter jets to crash. In a dramatic and highly unusual turn during escalating regional conflict, three U.S. F-15E fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses as Iranian missiles and drones targeted key sites in Kuwait City, according to military officials.

All six American airmen aboard the Operation Epic Fury aircraft in Iran safely ejected and were recovered. Trump officials confirmed the crew members are in stable condition and undergoing medical evaluation following the mid-air emergency.

🚨GREAT NEWS: The U.S. F-15 pilot who went down over Kuwait in a friendly fire incident is ALIVE. He managed to eject and is currently being looked after by a group of Kuwaitis. Truly a miracle. pic.twitter.com/swx6TMdmi1 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 2, 2026

The mistaken shootdown occurred amid what Trump officials described as a fast-moving and chaotic combat environment during Operation Epic Fury. Shortly before the aircraft were downed, an apparent Iranian missile and drone barrage struck near the U.S. Embassy compound in Kuwait City. The embassy had earlier issued an urgent security alert instructing Americans to shelter in place, remain indoors, take cover and avoid traveling to the diplomatic facility.

Fire and smoke were seen rising from within the embassy compound after the Operation Epic Fury barrage, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.

As Kuwaiti air defenses activated in response to incoming threats, the three American F-15E Strike Eagles were mistakenly identified and engaged. U.S. Central Command confirmed Kuwait has acknowledged the incident and that a joint investigation is underway to determine how the misidentification occurred.

Video footage captured during the dramatic Operation Epic Fury crashes, showing at least one jet spiraling toward the ground in flames. Explosions echoed across the area as debris fell from the sky.

Witness Ahmed al-Asar described hearing the blasts as one of the planes descended engulfed in fire. He said he and roughly a dozen others rushed toward the crash site as they watched an American airman parachute safely to the ground.

The chaotic sequence unfolded against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions following U.S. and allied Operation Epic Fury strikes targeting Iranian missile systems, military leadership and nuclear infrastructure. Air defense systems across the Gulf have been operating at elevated alert levels, intercepting drones and projectiles amid fears of wider escalation.

Military officials stressed that while the loss of the aircraft is significant, the safe ejection of all six crew members was the most important outcome. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a twin-seat, multi-role fighter aircraft designed for long-range strike missions, and each jet carried two aircrew members at the time of the incident.

🚨: BREAKING NEWS: US F-15E Strike Eagle crashes in Kuwait from friendly fire… but BOTH the pilot AND WSO survived! Locals found them, handed over to authorities. Close call in the chaos. 🇺🇸✈️💥 #F15Crash #FriendlyFire #Kuwait #IranWar pic.twitter.com/9rUIVooqfA — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) March 2, 2026

Pentagon officials emphasized that friendly fire incidents, though rare, can occur in high-intensity combat environments where multiple allied forces operate in overlapping defensive postures. The crowded airspace, combined with the urgency of intercepting incoming Iranian threats, created conditions that investigators are now reviewing in detail.

The three jets were part of a larger U.S. contingent supporting ongoing operations in the region. Defense officials are assessing recovery options for the downed aircraft while coordinating closely with Kuwaiti authorities.

Despite the Operation Epic Fury incident, officials reaffirmed that coordination between U.S. and Kuwaiti forces remains strong. Both governments are working together to understand exactly how the defensive systems mistakenly targeted allied aircraft.

The incident underscores the volatility of the current conflict and the dangers facing service members operating in a rapidly evolving theater. With missile barrages, drone swarms and air defenses activated across multiple countries, the margin for error has narrowed significantly.

As Operation Epic Fury continue, military leaders are expected to review both tactical procedures and communication protocols to ensure allied forces can maintain coordination in the face of complex threats.

The safe recovery of all six American airmen provided a measure of relief amid an otherwise tense and dangerous sequence of events that played out in the skies above Kuwait.