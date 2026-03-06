Donald Trump Issues Ultimatum to Iranian Military: Surrender for ‘Immunity’ or Face ‘Guaranteed Death’

After launching military strikes against Iran on February 28 as part of Operation Epic Fury, President Donald Trump has now called upon the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, police and military to “lay down their arms” against the United States and Israel.

Previously, Trump had mentioned that he did not have a clear timeline regarding when the situation would come under control. He also stated if American citizens are worrying about getting attacked in their homeland, that might not be a completely baseless thought.

Now, as the conflict keeps escalating with American soldiers losing their lives, Trump is now asking the Iranian military forces to “take back your country” from the regime. His words came as an ultimatum as he said that while those agreeing would receive complete immunity, the ones who dared to decline would face “guaranteed death.”

“I’m once again calling on all members of the Iranian revolutionary Guard, the military and the Police to lay down their arms, or they are all going to be k+lled. Now is the time to help take back your country”- President Trump pic.twitter.com/KEbDQ3ODt0 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) March 6, 2026

During an event on Thursday, March 5, at the White House, Trump said, “And I’m once again calling on all members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the military and the police to lay down their arms. They’re only going to be killed. And now is the time to stand up for the Iranian people and help take back your country.”

He then added, “You’re going to have a chance, after all these years, to take back your country. Accept immunity, we’ll give you immunity. So you’ll be perfectly safe with total immunity, or you’ll face absolutely guaranteed death. And I don’t want to see that. They don’t want to see it either.”

Regarding his plans with Iran following the war, Trump had previously mentioned that one of his visions involved the country being run by a new leadership who worked alongside the United States without any confrontation.

While he also mentioned that he had some favored leaders on his list already, he later said that most of them died in the attacks jointly carried out by the United States and Israel.

Following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a result of the attacks, Iran’s retaliatory strikes have claimed the lives of six American soldiers as of now. However, Trump’s attitude regarding the death of those soldiers has been rather nonchalant, according to many, as he mentioned that when war happens, people die.

Thomas Massie: “Trump’s war on Iran is at least costing $1 billion a day.” “You can count the missiles in the videos.” “People back home, they’re already feeling it in gas prices. And then they’re going to feel it in grocery prices and eventually housing prices…” pic.twitter.com/gaVYiLvCE3 — sarah (@sahouraxo) March 6, 2026

Now, with his ultimatum to Iran for surrendering, the situation might further escalate as the country has not yet shown signs of giving up. The Trump administration is using force as a tool to ensure the fall of the Iranian regime, but if the current leadership of the country does not agree to the president’s demands, more mayhem would follow.

The Trump administration itself is dealing with multiple issues besides the Iran situation. The president had to fire Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem following her hearing where she was slammed by both Democrats and Republicans. The Epstein scandal also continues to spiral out of control as Trump’s name has yet again come up in a set of newly released documents.

With pressure mounting from every side, the president is now resorting to giving an ultimatum to the Iranian soldiers. Now, Iran’s response to Trump’s offer of immunity or guaranteed death would further determine the future of this ongoing war.