Donald Trump Issues Grim Retaliation Warning to Democrats – Ridicules Them With Humiliating Remarks

TW: The article mentions details about gun violence and self-harm.

President Donald Trump issued a controversial warning on Thursday, claiming that rising violence in the United States would ultimately “come back” to affect what he called the “radical left.”

His remarks have sparked outrage as he has been accused of using dangerous tactics to stir unrest in the country. The statement came after a reporter asked Trump who he believed was responsible for what was described as an “uptick in left-wing violence,” following an attack on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas.

These remarks come after a gunman attacked an ICE facility on September 24, 2025, at 6:40 am local time, killing one person and injuring others. The attacker took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound afterwards. Authorities identified Joshua Jahn, 29, as the attacker, but have not released the victims’ identities. The motive behind the attack remains unknown at the time of writing this report.

According to a report, the attack was a targeted effort by Joshua, who is reportedly a young kid previously caught by cops for delivering weed. “He ( Joshua) “very likely” acted alone and “indicated he did not expect to survive the attack,” officials said during a press conference on September 25, 2025.

Trump immediately blamed his opponents when he was asked about the attack, “It’s the radical left’s rhetoric,” he said. “They’re causing the problem. They say things, and they’re really dumb people. Look at [Texas Rep. Jasmine] Crockett, and some of these others — very low-IQ individuals, frankly. But it’s the radical left that’s driving this.”

He said that the right is a lot tougher than the left-wing and quoted that as the President of “all Americans, it’s the radical left that’s escalating this, and if it continues, others won’t stand for it anymore. That wouldn’t be good for the left, and we don’t want that.”

Democrats who align with the left-wing ideology support a larger role for government in the economy and favor a pathway to citizenship for immigrants, unlike Republicans, who strictly believe in border security and enforcement.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that former President Joe Biden’s administration could not live up to preserving the American dream and mocked the Democrats. Instead, he proudly claims he’s here to “Make America Great Again.” He has publicly claimed Biden’s era as a failure.

“With every decision, Joe Biden twisted a knife into the hands and hearts of the American worker,” Trump said about Biden in Ohio in 2020. In August 2020, Trump mocked Biden’s presidency and said, “He’s following the radical left agenda: take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns.” ( via The Week).

Joe Biden, at 82, was diagnosed with prostate cancer on January 20, 2025, yet Trump mocked his mental health, calling him names like “Sleepy Joe Biden,” and so on. Trump’s America continues to witness unrest in several ways, from high tariffs to unexpected job cuts to mass deportations. At the beginning of September, he recently made headlines for declaring that “he’s not a dictator.”

He brushed off concerns and made headlines by remarking, “A lot of people are saying: ‘Maybe we like a dictator,’ but he claims he is a ‘smart person’ with common sense. These remarks came after his team received backlash for deploying troops to pick up garbage near the White House.