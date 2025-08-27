National Guard Troops Forced to Collect Trash Near White House in Viral Video – And Netizens Are Outraged

Donald Trump has deployed members of the National Guard in Washington, DC, as part of his crime-fighting initiative. They were seen on Tuesday picking up trash near the White House, prompting a wave of reactions online. Dressed in military fatigues and orange safety vests, the troops were spotted gathering garbage and hauling trash bags in Lafayette Park as part of what officials call a “beautification and restoration mission.”

Around 110 Guard members have reportedly been assigned to clean areas like Lafayette Square, the National Mall, and the Tidal Basin. An official involved in the effort stated, “We are committed to keeping D.C. safe and beautiful,” and that the cleanup is a part of the other 40 tasks that are part of the federal plan.

As per reports, President Trump first announced the National Guard deployment on August 11, claiming it was necessary to address crime in the capital. According to him, the city has become one of the most violent places with the highest homicide rates in the world. Yet, not everyone is applauding the effort. Critics have slammed the decision to use military personnel for trash pickup, citing the high cost and questionable use of federal resources.

Some people questioned the Trump administration on why national troops did the general cleaning duties, spending taxpayers’ money when local sanitation crews traditionally handle tasks. One commenter pointed out that the same amount could instead fund housing for 150 homeless individuals for a year.

A video on X (formerly Twitter) showcased troops carrying black garbage bags, was flooded with mixed comments. “What’s next, brooms to sweep the sidewalks”? one user wrote. Another supported the move, saying, “Dude, I was in the military for 20 years. They’re cleaning up DC because DC won’t do it. You should be extremely thankful”!

Trump now has the National Guard picking up garbage in DC pic.twitter.com/UeUXT8wbKb — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 26, 2025

Others suggested the publicised action is part of a larger political play. Detractors argued that the administration first slashed DC’s local funding for city services, then used the resulting issues to justify deploying the National Guard. “First you cut the budget, then you send in troops to fix the mess,” one critic wrote.

Since the deployment began, more than 550 arrests have been made. Defence officials have authorised Guard members to carry weapons and perform law enforcement duties. Some city residents feel that the deployment is an overreach of federal power.

Dude, I was in the military for 20 years. They’re cleaning up DC because DC won’t do it. You should be extremely thankful! — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 26, 2025

A recent local poll found that most DC citizens oppose the National Guard’s presence and the federal government’s expanded role in city affairs. In addition, PolitiFact noted that the crime statistics he referenced by Donald Trump were from 2023 and that DC’s homicide rate has significantly decreased since then.

Many other media outlets claimed that Trump’s statements aren’t based on proper facts and that he is trying to turn the capital into a militarized zone. Addressing the criticism from the White House, Trump brushed off concerns and made headlines by remarking, “A lot of people are saying: ‘Maybe we like a dictator,'” before adding, “I’m not a dictator. I’m a man with great common sense.”

While opinions seem divided regarding the chaos, time will paint a clearer picture of what happens in the capital city.