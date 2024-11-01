Donald Trump Gives a Really Bizarre Reason for Son Barron's Towering 6'7 Height: "He Only Ate..."

At just 18, Barron Trump’s 6-foot-7 stature is impressive. Reflecting on the same, his father, former President Donald Trump, humorously credited Melania Trump’s late mother, Amalija Knavs. Donald stated, "That's how he got so tall, he only ate her food…” Donald has always praised his youngest son, Barron. In one interview, he gushed, "The more I spend time with Barron Trump, the more impressed I am with him…”

He recalled how he once suggested basketball to Barron given his height. He revealed, “I said, 'You are gonna be a basketball player.' He said, 'Well, I like soccer dad.' I thought...at your height, I like basketball better but you can't talk them into everything," as reported by Irish Star. Barron’s height has left folks wondering if he is, in fact, the tallest child of a U.S. president in history. Donald himself has cited Barron to be either 6-foot-7 or 6-foot-8, keeping people guessing.

Many find Barron’s height remarkable partly because he grew up (quite literally) out of the public eye. Historians have pointed out that keeping accurate records of presidential children’s heights is rare. As Washington University history professor, Peter Kastor, noted, “Barron was really off the radar in a way that the Obama, Bush, and Clinton girls weren’t…They were much more a part of the president’s story than Barron was…I think people lost sight of that because Donald Trump’s older children, especially from his first marriage, loomed so large…We got zilch about Barron. We didn’t know if he liked sports or not when he was going to school. We didn’t know if he was involved in any extracurricular activities.”

Experts also suggest that at his age, Barron’s height may be close to its final mark, though there is always a chance he could grow a bit more. Essayist and critic Nicholas Russell, asserted, “It can be kind of tough to have your body be changing that quickly and to have it be so noticeable to people…If he is not done growing, his life is going to suck,” as noted by Slate.

Donald Trump, Melania, son Barron, granddaughter Arabella, and grandson Joseph on the South Lawn of the White House on August 25, 2017, in DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)

Discussing the issues that come with being tall, Russell shared how he is relieved that he ‘stopped at 6’7’ and he would gladly take an inch off if he could. Pediatric dietitian, Jill Castle, also opined that Barron may be near the end of a growth spurt, typical of teenage boys. But Castle has her own set of doubts. She opined, “Most boys have their growth spurt. It lasts for about three years. It can start, on average, around age 14. So theoretically, he could be sort of at the end of his growth spurt. But again, it depends on where he started.”