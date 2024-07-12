8 Lesser Known Details About Kim Kardashian's Impromptu First Marriage

8 Things You Didn't Know About Kim Kardashian's First Marriage

Before the glitz, glamour, and billion-dollar empire, Kim Kardashian's life read like a Vegas thriller with cheating scandals, a divorce settlement, allegations of abuse, and a whole lot of drama. At 19 years old, Kardashian, high on ecstasy, said "I do" to a man a decade older than her in a whirlwind Sin City ceremony. This isn't the plot of a reality TV spinoff but the true story of Kardashian's first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas. Here are some lesser-known details of the same.

1. Kardashian's Teenage Marriage

Kardashian deeply in love, got married in 2000 alone, without her big family, when she was just 19. Thomas was 29 at the time. Their big age difference upset her mother Kris Jenner. Their rollercoaster marriage however lasted only three years. Thomas and the SKIMS mogul since then have gone their separate ways, but in 2022 he stated that Kardashian's statements about their marriage on her popular reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, were 'unfair', as reported by Cosmopolitan.

2. Kardashian's Impromptu Vegas Wedding

Kardashian and Thomas married in Las Vegas on a whim. This was not a scheduled event. Thomas unexpectedly proposed when they were in Vegas, and Kardashian accepted. She later discussed it on her TV show. "We went to Vegas. He said, "Let's get married!" and I said, "OK." Kardashian said it was "not planned" they "just went and did it." Later, she added, "I don't have a thing," meaning not even a single photo of the ceremony. They simply tied the knot. No planning, just a spontaneous decision, as per The Mirror.

3. Kardashian Admits to Ecstasy Use but Ex Denies

Kardashian has disclosed her past use of illegal substances, particularly ecstasy, which she claims influenced significant events in her life. In a candid revelation, she stated, "I got married on ecstasy…the first time." She added, "I did ecstasy once, and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen [when I was on drugs]." Thomas has denied any knowledge of Kardashian's alleged drug use, saying, "I don't remember that at all...I think it’s unfair to make those kind of blanket statements because we have kids now, you know? I have children. My kid goes to the same school her kid goes to. So, imagine him when he has to deal with that at school."

4. Thomas Made Waves Before Kardashian

Thomas rose to prominence in the music industry in the early 2000s, carving out a lucrative career as a producer and entrepreneur. His talent and passion inspired him to start his label, Krown Records, where he could foster budding musicians and influence the sound of modern music. Thomas once said, "Music is the universal language that connects us all." His influence stretched well beyond the recording studio, working with A-list celebrities and contributing to significant film soundtracks.

5. Kardashian Felt She Was "Way Too Smart for This"

Kardashian's first marriage to Thomas, though rarely discussed, offers a glimpse into her life before her fame. The reality star's retrospective comments hint at a troubling dynamic, suggesting a pattern of dependency that she later recognized as unhealthy. "I used to be so dependent on the guys I was in a relationship with," Kardashian admitted in 2011, reflecting on her younger self. She added, "I don’t know why, because I wasn’t raised that way. If I looked at myself at 19, I would shake myself and be like, 'Wake up, you are way too smart for this.'"

6. Kardashian's Allegations of Control and Abuse

Kardashian's first marriage to Thomas was reportedly marked by controlling behavior and physical abuse, according to claims she made in an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and court documents from their 2003 divorce. Kardashian alleged that Thomas restricted her contact with certain friends and ex-boyfriends. "He said he did not want me to have contact with my old boyfriends who would be able to reach me at the [Dash] clothing store." She described him as possessive and the "king of the castle." In court documents, Kardashian accused Thomas of physical violence too. "Before we left our home, Damon hit me in the face and cut my lip open. I fell into the bed frame and banged my knee hard. I was limping when we went skydiving."

7. Kardashian's Alleged Infidelity

Kardashian's first husband claimed in his divorce filing that she had been unfaithful to him sleeping with "multiple guys," though he never named any of the men. While Kardashian denied these allegations, her former boyfriend Ray J later alluded to a relationship with a woman sharing her initials in his book. He wrote, "For years KK and I had a great sex life." He described their "wild and extreme sexual chemistry." "We were like animals...sexually free to try anything, and we did."

8. Thomas Paid For Kardashian's Shopping And Surgeries

Kardashian's ex-husband alleged he funded her lavish lifestyle and cosmetic procedures. "She wanted to have that lifestyle. She wanted to be what she ultimately became." Thomas stated, claiming he paid for liposuction and breast implants as well as extravagant shopping sprees. However, the divorce settlement favored Kardashian, with Thomas ordered to pay her $56,000. He bitterly remarked, "Kim is obsessed with fame. She can't write, sing, or dance, so she does harmful things to validate herself in the media. That's a fame-whore to me. It's just not cool at all."