Eric Trump, Son of Donald Trump, Faces Backlash Over "Particularly Disgusting" Memorial Day Post

Eric Trump, son of ex-commander-in-chief Donald Trump drew ire from critics for his Memorial Day weekend post on X, formerly Twitter. The 40-year-old boasted about the Trump family's "sacrifice" for the United States but instantly got slammed by people for the poor taste of the social media post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Curtis Means

A Trump loyal account on X, @PU28453638, posted the family photo featuring the former president standing in the middle, with wife Melania, son Eric and his wife Lara along with elder son Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle. The post caption sang praises of the clan and read, "The family that gave up everything to Save America. Thank You!"

The family that gave up everything to Save America 🇺🇸



Thank You! pic.twitter.com/lwlW4UhHvM — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638) May 24, 2024

Eric reposted the post on his account and added, "And we will do it again!" with three American flag emojis. The family photo was incomplete since Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were missing from the family portrait. However, the post attracted criticism from several people for blowing their own trumpet instead of honoring America's fallen service members.

And we will do it again!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/i593rwYHT8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 24, 2024

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a former Air Force second lieutenant, @AdamKinzinger, condemned, "I wasn't going to tweet anything political this weekend, but I have to make an exception for this." Kinzinger, who is a staunch Trump critic, added, "Your family has sacrificed nothing, your name will become synonymous with "Benedict Arnold" and how dare you tweet this, THIS weekend. You don't know the first thing about service you child."

What exactly did they give up? It seems as if they’ve all personally profited quite well at the expense of this country. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) May 25, 2024

Conservative commentator Bill Kristol, @BillKristol, called Eric's post "disgusting" for being conceited, "Particularly disgusting to post this on Memorial Day weekend." Meanwhile, other people pointed out the Republican front-runner's past comments insulting members and veterans of the U.S. military by calling fallen soldiers "suckers," per HuffPost.

Your family hasn’t struggled at any point your life.



On Monday you should sit down and think about the people who truly gave up everything. — Top (@topusmc1775) May 25, 2024

@SergeantAqGo, Fr. Police and Army Sgt. Presidential Citizen, added his opinion, "The grift from this family never ends. Stolen valor. Claiming to have served the country without being in the military. How many years in service or # of deployments do you all have? FYI, Taking part in the events leading up to J6 doesn’t count as military service."

A big FU to Gold Star families on Memorial Day. #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice https://t.co/fVC7jGHm0q — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) May 26, 2024

Meanwhile, @Leslieoo7echoed the same sentiment, "The families that gave up everything for this country have family members buried at Arlington. How tone-deaf can you be? It's Memorial Day weekend, FFS!! We are remembering those who actually did give it all. Even for a Trump, this is shockingly awful."

On Memorial Day weekend, the 2024 presidential hopefuls Trump and Joe Biden shared contradicting messages. Biden paid tribute to the fallen as heroes in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. "The hurt is still real, still raw," the POTUS said, describing the "black hole" families feel who hear the news of their relative's death serving in the military, as per The Guardian.

Trump’s Memorial Day message pic.twitter.com/9CqnskiioB — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 27, 2024

However, Trump, who has a sharply contrasting personality to Biden, aligned perfectly with his vindicated self and his Memorial Day message echoed his inflamed speeches, "Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country, & to the Radical Left, Trump-Hating Federal Judge in New York that presided over, get this, TWO separate trials, that awarded a woman, who I never met before."