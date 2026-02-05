President Donald Trump has been called out for having a poor memory. Lately, he has forgotten several important statements he made in public. His most recent blunder was admitting that he had forgotten about the $2K tariff checks he was supposed to issue in February 2026.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Trump was asked for an update on the $2K tariff checks he was supposed to issue in 2025. He appeared to have blanked and asked, “I did do that? When did I do that?” He paused briefly and asked if he could have a moment to think.

Americans are still waiting on their $2,000 tariff rebate check Trump promised… I’ll believe it when I see it. https://t.co/TPHBvY4LyX — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) January 7, 2026

After finally recalling the important promise, Trump said, “The tariff money is so substantial that it’s coming in.” He then added a more confusing remark: “I’ll be able to do $2,000 sometime; I would say toward the end of the year.”

This means that people who were eagerly anticipating a check in February now have to wait until the end of 2026 or later. Trump’s blunder has sparked confusion and a frenzy on the internet.

Social media platforms such as X and Instagram were flooded with users demanding accountability and expressing anger over the long delay. Many criticized the president for the postponement.

California Representative Jimmy Gomez brought up the president’s promise in a post on X. Gomez was responding to a Truth Social post from Trump in which the president highlighted housing and affordability. Gomez re-shared the post and wrote, “Americans are still waiting for their $2,000 tariff rebate check Trump promised…”

A user on Instagram also highlighted Trump forgetting his promise to deliver the $2K checks. Many took to the comment section, flooding it with GIFs and memes mocking Trump’s memory, but urging him to still give the money as promised. One user said, “It’s alright, just make sure I get that check soon.” Another said, “He can do whatever he wants as long as he gives me my $2K.”

Ridicule and mockery about Trump delaying the tariffs continue to spread like wildfire on the internet. While it is upsetting—and perhaps even disappointing—news, experts have suggested a reason for the delay.

President Donald Trump does not have a strong record when it comes to managing finances in the country. He has been scrutinized by many Democrats and critics for his financial decisions during his presidency. That being said, he appears to have broken yet another promise he could not keep.

So why was he unable to fulfill his promise of giving out $2K in tariff checks earlier this year? Does he know something about his tariffs that the public does not?

According to ABC News, experts highlighted several issues with the $2K tariff checks. One of the main problems was legality: Trump has not yet received approval from the Supreme Court on whether his tariffs are legal under the Emergency Economic Powers Act.

CRAZY: 🇺🇸 President Trump said he has no memory of promising Americans $2,000 tariff checks! pic.twitter.com/idgSvm6IfK — Crypto Emperor (@Cryptoemperor06) January 31, 2026

With legal troubles mounting and Congress’s approval required for the tariffs, it is highly unlikely that many Americans will see the $2K in their accounts anytime soon. This forgotten promise has left many Americans from low-income backgrounds financially strained. Moreover, with high premiums to pay, the outlook is grim.

Before announcing the $2K tariff checks, Trump introduced the Warrior Dividend, stating that all military personnel would receive $1,776 from tariffs. However, his statement about where the money was coming from was contradicted after the Pentagon confirmed its actual source.

According to USA Today, the funds were being taken from housing aid, not tariffs. This is another example of Trump’s forgetfulness. Trump did end up paying the military the announced amount. So why did he misstate where it was coming from?

Trump’s recent forgetfulness about his promise, along with his attempt to gloss over the tariffs’ alleged success, strongly suggests that his financial policies have not been performing well. Apart from the latest “end-of-the-year” update by the president, the Trump administration has not commented further on the checks.