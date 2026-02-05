Donald Trump Feels 29 Despite Cognitive And Health Issues At Almost 80 – The Internet Reacts

the headlines push Donald Trump’s evident bad health, the president said in an interview that he feels like he did at 29.

With bad health issues like cognitive problems, bruised hands and swollen ankles, Trump swears he feels as “great” as he did 50 years ago. Despite ongoing concerns over his mental and physical abilities, the president swears he feels just fine. Meanwhile, social media users reacted to the interview on X.

Trump had an interview with NBC News’ Tom Llamas on Wednesday and was asked, “How do you feel now as you approach 80.”

With his 80th birthday coming in June, Trump said, “I feel great. I mean, physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago, it’s crazy,” adding that he feels just as healthy now as he did at the age of 29.

Naturally, social media users reacted to his words

“Now, there’ll be a time when I won’t be able to give you that answer,” Trump admitted, but added, “But that time hasn’t come.”

Speculation on Donald Trump has been rife in the last year alone, while he clearly displayed worrying symptoms, like hand bruises, swollen ankles, facial drooping and a limp. Moreover, the number of medical checkups he has attended has increased, causing raised eyebrows. Meanwhile, in July 2025, Trump was diagnosed with a chronic vein condition.

However, the president shrugs this off, saying there are no problems with his health or age. While Trump has repeatedly bragged about taking multiple cognitive tests, meant to screen for early dementia, he boasted about them again. Meanwhile, he is regularly seen to doze off during official events, which he claims was because he was “bored.”

“I take cognitive physicals,” Donald Trump said. “So I do a cognitive mind test, okay, and a lot of people wouldn’t be able to do very well. Not easy. You know, you get to those last questions,” he said, adding:

I’ve aced – I’ve done three of them. No other president has agreed to do them. I do them because I have no problem with it because I’m one hundred percent.

According to experts, the type of cognitive tests Trump has been taking should be easy to pass for people who are not experiencing cognitive impairment.

“It’s not a test you ace, right? If you pass it, it means you don’t have gross dementia,” clinical psychologist Dr John Gartner said.

Moreover, Dr. Gartner elaborated on the subject, saying, “It doesn’t even mean you don’t have early dementia. It’s actually from a certain level of deterioration. So, it’s not an accomplishment to be able to draw a clock or pick out which animal is the lion, or to repeat three numbers; that’s really not a huge accomplishment. It’s only a warning sign if you can’t do it.”

Meanwhile, back in the interview, Llamas also asked Donald Trump about his aspirin use after Trump recently revealed he is taking well over the standard dose of aspirin against his doctor’s orders, as he is “superstitious.”

Typically, patients are prescribed low doses of 75-100 mg of aspirin to prevent heart attacks and strokes. Moreover, the Mayo Clinic recommends a dose of 81 mg. However, the president recently revealed that he is taking 325 mg a day, despite his doctors urging him to reduce the dosage.

Recently, Trump has tried to explain away the dark bruises regularly seen on his hands by claiming the medication makes him bruise easily.

“You know I’ve taken aspirin for 30 years, and I don’t want to change it,” Trump said in the interview. “They say, ‘Take the smaller one,’ I say, ‘Well, I want that blood to be nice and thin running through my heart.’”

Moreover, the president claimed that if his age starts to impact his ability to perform his presidential dues, he will recognize it himself.

“If at any point your age impacts your job who’s gonna tell you that or you think you’ll know yourself?” Llamas asked Trump.

“I think I’ll know myself, yeah. I think I’ll know myself. I wouldn’t do an interview with you, as an example,” Trump said.

Readers can watch the full episode on social media below: