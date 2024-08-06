Donald Trump Dubs Market Slump the ‘Kamala Crash’ as Stocks Plummet Further

Former President Donald Trump has unleashed a new nickname for Vice President Kamala Harris. As global stock markets plunged on Monday, Trump dubbed the selloff the "Kamala Crash" in a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social. The timing of Trump's attacks coincided with a steep decline in major stock indexes. The S&P 500 fell 3.1% in morning trading, heading for its worst day in nearly two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 1,000 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 3.6%.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Trump wasted no time linking the market downturn to Harris. He wrote, "Of course there is a massive market downturn. Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole." The former president didn't stop there. He dramatically predicted, "Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can't play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!"

Trump has started calling Harris by a new nickname now that she’s picking up speed as the Democratic nominee. Lately, Harris is catching up with Trump on economic issues, which seems to be making the Republicans sit up and take notice. Over the weekend, the stock market took a dive because a jobs report came out worse than expected. This has got people worried that the Federal Reserve might not lower interest rates soon enough to avoid a recession. And it wasn’t just in the U.S. – Japan’s Nikkei index had its worst day since the 1987 Black Monday crash, dropping 12.4%, as per Newsweek.

While there's no evidence linking Harris to the market decline, Trump and his allies seem eager to draw that connection. Jake Schneider, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee, said, "As Kamala pushes to raise taxes on 91% of Americans and a higher business tax rate than socialist Venezuela, markets will not respond favorably to her Radical Left lunacy."

However, Frank Luntz, a prominent GOP pollster, stated on x, "I have studied economic factors that influence political outcomes for years now. I can state categorically that the stock market doesn't matter – it didn't help Trump when it was up, and it will not hurt Harris when it is down." The Harris campaign was quick to respond to Trump's attacks. Campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said, "What middle class families need is steady economic stewardship, not chaotic ranting lies."

He added, "Donald Trump had the worst jobs record of any modern president, and oversaw some of the worst days in the stock market in history while spending his presidency lining the pockets of his wealthy friends who shipped American jobs overseas." With the market all over the place right now, it's pretty obvious that economic problems are going to be a big deal in the next election. Harris has said before that making life better for the middle class is a "defining goal" if she gets to be president, as per The Hill.