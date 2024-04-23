Internet Reacts to Trump Trial Team's $700 McDonald's Bill: "0 respect for the average working man"

The internet is having a field day with reports that Donald Trump's legal team dropped nearly $700 on McDonald's during jury selection for his hush money trial. "Most Donald Trump headline I've ever seen," one person tweeted. Twitter was filled with reactions ranging from disbelief to on-brand comments about the former president "0 respect for the average working man!!!"

According to McDonald's employees, three male staffers from Trump's team visited the fast food chain near the Manhattan courthouse on Thursday around noon. They placed a monster order at the counter— 27 Quarter Pounders, 27 orders of fries, Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and chicken nuggets. The lengthy order took 45 minutes to prepare. When it was ready, the aides walked out with four large bags of McDonald's but allegedly did not leave a tip for the workers.

"They came here yesterday and bought lots of food with nearly $700," an employee told Daily Mail. "They ordered 27 quarter pounders, 27 fries, chicken nuggets and filet-o-fishes. They didn't even leave a tip, nothing!" The employees at McDonald's recognized Trump's legal team as they had visited the outlet last year when Trump was facing a different legal matter. "It's not the first time we saw them. They came last year when he was in court. He has a lot of problems," the employee added.

While tipping is not expected at counter-service fast food restaurants, many found the $700 no-tip order to be an example of disrespect toward service workers. "I’m surprised they even paid the $700," one person snarked, referring to Trump's reputation for stiffing contractors. However, others supported Trump's team and questioned why anyone would tip at McDonald's. A user wrote, "Who tips at a McDonald’s? Even in a terrible tip culture system, you don’t tip at McDonald’s."

Trump's love of McDonald's stretches back years and has been widely reported. Ex-aides have claimed his go-to order includes two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate milkshake, as per Business Insider. During a government shutdown, he even brought a McDonald's feast to the White House to feed a visiting college football team.

Interestingly, some theories speculate that Trump prefers McDonald's because its pre-made food supports his "longtime fear of being poisoned." Whether it's his reported order preferences, bringing McDonald's to the White House, or now his legal team's $700 order, Trump's affinity for the Golden Arches has become a defining quirk.

During a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper in 2016, Trump, who was then a presidential candidate, referred to McDonald's as 'great stuff' but argued that the corporation had a responsibility to maintain clean and tidy restaurants. "One bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald's," Trump declared. "One bad hamburger and you take Wendy's and all these other places and they're out of business."