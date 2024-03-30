Donald Trump Dubbed 'Don Poorleone' Prior to Deadline for Half-Billion Dollar Fraud Case Penalty

Netizens across social media platforms had a field day as they coined a new moniker for former President Donald Trump just before a crucial deadline loomed large: “Don Poorleone.” This playful yet pointed nickname quickly gained traction, with memes featuring the iconic Marlon Brando character from The Godfather, Vito Corleone, flooding timelines everywhere.

The meme borrows a famous quote from The Godfather, saying that he will "make him an offer he can’t refuse." According to the Trump meme it says, "I made an offer everyone refused." It came only a day before the former president was supposed to post the bond to comply with a civil court verdict in New York that found him, his adult sons, and former executives of the Trump Organization guilty of fraud earlier this year.

But on Monday, a New York appeals court stepped in, granting Trump a 10-day extension and enabling him to post a mere $175 million. Or else Attorney General Letitia James of New York could have seized Trump's assets before the order from the court of appeal since he was unable to secure a bond of over half a billion dollars, as per Independent.

Posts regarding other members of the Trump family were also sparked by the hashtag. One person posted on X, "#DonPoorleone and his #FamilyFullOfFredos," referencing the wayward son Fredo Corleone from the Godfather films and accompanying a picture of Trump and his two kids, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Throughout the weekend, Trump's nickname gained increasing traction on social media.

A person said, "It would be a shame, it really would, if Trump’s new nickname Don Poorleone doesn’t stick." Another said, "A poor man’s idea of a rich man, a weak man’s idea of a strong man, and a stupid man’s idea of a smart man. #DonPoorleone." "Why do you come and see your Confather on the day before his $500M bond hearing?” #DonPoorleone." asked a third person on X.

It happened after Trump urged his supporters to contribute money to cover his legal bills, urging them to "chip in and stop the witch-hunt." pleading with his followers to keep the "filthy hands" of the New York attorney general away from Trump Tower and his other holdings. "Keep your filthy hands off Trump Tower!" was the heading of the fundraising email, which said, "Insane radical Democrat AG Letitia James wants to SEIZE my properties in New York. This includes the iconic Trump Tower." "Democrats think that this will intimidate me," the email said. "They think that if they take my cash to stifle my campaign, that I’ll GIVE UP! “But worst of all? They think that YOU will abandon me, and that you will GIVE UP on our country. Here’s one thing they don’t know: WE WILL NEVER SURRENDER!" as per Indy 100.