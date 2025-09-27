Donald Trump Dodges Jasmine Crockett Question – And His Cabinet’s Reaction Goes Viral

Donald Trump‘s obsession with Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett took an unprecedented turn this week when he initiated another strike that even his Cabinet couldn’t cover up. A reporter at an Oval Office signing brought up Crockett’s name. In a messy attempt at comedy, Trump asked if she was related to Davy Crockett before the reporter even finished the question.

Behind Donald Trump, the Cabinet members laughed, but it wasn’t the usual kind. Social media users zoomed in on their faces and called it forced hypocrisy. One X user noted the uncomfortable giggles from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Vice President JD Vance, saying, “No offence, but these are the faces of people laughing when they think they are supposed to.”

It was the strange body language of those around Donald Trump, rather than his usual “low IQ” jabs, that made the moment go viral. Although Crockett has upset Trump, the response from his Cabinet showed how much she bothers him. Crockett smashed Trump’s crime narrative last week at a session of Congress with the attorney general of Washington, D.C. She brought attention to Donald Trump’s hypocrisy in releasing the rioters of January 6 while gushing about “cleaning” crime. “If anybody does need to clean up D.C., (…) it is this man,” she said, holding up his picture. “Not only is he participating in the crime, but we know that he instigated the insurrection.”

Social media users asked for her protection after that viral moment, with one commenter writing: “She sure ripped off the bandaid. Somebody is going to need stitches.” Another joked about how the men in the room reacted to her speech: “The guy on the right has a smirk like ‘yes, give him hell, woman!'” It’s natural that Donald Trump routinely brings her up. In fact, he looped Crockett into a rant about “radical left dumb people” when talking about a recent shooting at an ICE detention facility.

For many viewers, the real story wasn’t Trump’s insults but the display of loyalty playing out behind him. A beat too late, viewers shared screenshots of Cabinet members chuckling after freezing frames and zooming in.

One X user questioned, “Yeah, the potted plants he surrounds himself with all giggle in unison. Don’t you realize how weak he looks?” Another wrote, expressing the common sentiment, “They’re all so scared of her.” Some compared the scene to bullies — 11 years old, but not as smart. Others pointed out the danger of normalizing a sitting president making fun of a lawmaker on live television, while others cracked up at the forced laughter. “He’s going to get people killed,” one commenter warned.

The conflict in the Trump-Crockett relationship is one of those that begins as a joke and turns into something evil. Crockett (a former criminal defense lawyer, now a congresswoman) has not held back from addressing what she believes is a dangerous double standard. “I never had a defendant that had 34 convictions for felonies and did not spend one day in jail,” she said, lambasting Donald Trump’s lack of accountability. Her dedication to unmasking Trump is irritating him, terrifying his Cabinet, and fueling the zoom-ins!

