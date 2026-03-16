Donald Trump Declines Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Offer to Help U.S. Forces in the Middle East

President Donald Trump has declined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s offer to help the United States amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. On Sunday, March 15, during a press conference, Trump blamed Zelenskyy for Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

Earlier this month, the president dismissed reports that he sought help from Ukraine for the conflict with Iran. Trump stated that the United States does not need help from Zelenskyy.

During an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump made it clear that he will not make a deal to conclude the war with Iran. The president claimed that despite Tehran’s willingness to make an offer, he is not accepting it because they are not “good enough yet.”

Countries in the Middle East have reached out to us, asking to share our expertise in intercepting Iranian “shahed” drones during massive strikes. That is why we have already sent expert teams to three countries. We are ready to help. By the end of the week, our military… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 13, 2026

During the conversation, the president called out Zelenskyy for complicating the situation with Russia. Trump remarked that the Ukrainian president is a far more difficult person “to make a deal with” than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Later during the interview, Trump discussed temporarily lifting some sanctions on Russia as global oil prices surge. He said, “I want to have oil for the world. I want to have oil.” However, he clarified that the sanction will be imposed once the crisis in Iran is over.

When Trump was asked about facing criticism from leaders of other countries for lifting the sanctions, he indirectly put Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his crosshairs. The president said, “I’m surprised that Zelenskyy doesn’t want to make a deal. Tell Zelenskyy to make a deal because Putin’s willing to make a deal.”

Trump continued, “Zelenskyy is far more difficult to make a deal with.” He then claimed that the United States does not need any help form Ukraine, adding that Zelenskyy is the last person they would seek help from.

Previously, the Ukrainian president wrote on X that Middle Eastern countries have reached out to them for their expertise in interpreting the Iranian drones. Thus, they have sent their team of experts to three countries to assist them.

Countries in the Middle East and U.S. bases in the region need to be better protected. That is why they require drone interceptors. It’s our new technological know-how. The war in the Middle East is not a land war, it’s aerial warfare. Hence, they need a lot of air defense… pic.twitter.com/yhvtbPHR4W — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 15, 2026

Likewise, in a more recent post on X, Zelenskyy shared an excerpt from a CNN interview, emphasizing that the Middle East and the United States bases must be better protected. Hence, he said that they require drone interceptors, and that this is their new technological know-how.

Zelenskyy added, “The war in the Middle East is not a land war, it’s aerial warfare.” Consequently, he insisted on the need for more air defense systems.