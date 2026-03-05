Trump Reportedly Asks War-Torn Ukraine for Help in Iran Conflict

In a surprising turn of events, Donald Trump is apparently asking Ukraine to help him in the Iran war. On Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky released a nightly address, where he announced that the United States and other allies are asking for the war-torn country’s help with Iran, according to Reuters.

Zelensky said, “Partners are turning to us, to Ukraine, asking for help in defending against (Iranian-designed) Shahed drones, with expertise and real operational experience.” Then he added, “There have also been requests from the American side.”

The news came as a surprise, given that Donald Trump has frequently sparred with his Ukrainian counterpart. Last year, their heated White House meeting became a subject of international headlines. The POTUS has often pressed Kyiv to pursue swift peace negotiations with Russia in order to put a stop to the war.

🚨 BREAKING: The US just asked Ukraine for help intercepting Iranian drones. Let that sink in. The same administration that cut off Ukraine’s weapons. That humiliated Zelensky in the Oval Office. That called him a dictator. That parroted Russian talking points for months.… pic.twitter.com/3T8b6p9DHY — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 5, 2026

Some observers say Trump has a better diplomatic relationship with Vladimir Putin than Zelensky. When the Russian leader attended the much-hyped Alaska summit, Trump rolled out the red carpet for him. He also hung a photo of himself walking side-by-side with Putin in the West Wing of the White House.

On the other hand, he mocked Zelensky’s clothing during the White House meeting in 2025. “Ooh, you’re all dressed up—He’s all dressed up today!” Trump mockingly said. Even Vice President JD Vance took a jab at the Ukrainian president during the Oval Office get-together.

He slammed Zelensky for not being grateful enough to Trump, after previously branding him a “dictator.” From these interactions, it appears the two leaders do not share a cordial relationship.

Last month, British intelligence officials unveiled some intercepted calls and messages where senior Kremlin officials were seen mocking Trump for blindly believing Putin’s side of the story when it comes to the invasion of Ukraine.

Trump ADMITS he struck Iran FOR ISRAEL: “If we didn’t do it first, they would’ve done it to Israel” Americans are dying for Israel.

pic.twitter.com/McHVqMKsqp — ADAM (@AdameMedia) March 4, 2026

In February, a senior U.K. official told The Spectator, “We have continually shown them intelligence that shows the Russians are lying. The Russians are privately mocking Trump over his naivety about Putin’sPutin’s intentions. Putin doesn’t want to end the war.”

However, Trump continues to give Putin what he wants, something he has been doing for a long time now. While a major part of his campaign was to end the war in Ukraine, the MAGA leader has seemingly shifted his attention to the Middle East.

The joint U.S.-Israel attack on Iran has caused the deaths of at least six U.S. service members as of Wednesday.