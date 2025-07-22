Donald Trump Declares “I’m the Hunter” in Wild AI-Created White House Post—Internet Loses Calm

The 79-year-old Donald Trump used July 20th, which was six months since he became president of the United States, to remind his followers of how his term is going through a series of posts on his Truth Social account.

The United States declared itself “totally revived” after being “DEAD” under the previous government, according to Trump’s Truth social media account. He claimed, “One year ago, our Country was DEAD, with almost no hope of revival. Today, the USA is the ‘hottest’ and most respected Country anywhere in the World. Happy Anniversary!!!”

“One of the most consequential periods,” Trump stated, “Wow, time flies! Today is the Sixth Month Anniversary of my Second Term. Importantly, it’s being hailed as one of the most consequential periods of any President.”

He also emphasized that his administration has “got a lot of good and great things done,” including “ending numerous wars of Countries not related to us other than through Trade and/or, in certain cases, friendship.”

However, what has sparked frenzy amongst internet users is the innumerable Instagram posts from the official page of the White House. “Is this account now run by AI and high schoolers?” commented a user.

In the White House’s recent Instagram post, we can see an animated image of Donald Trump with eagles and fireworks in the background. The image also has a bold text that says, ‘I was the hunted…..Now I’m the hunter.’ The post is captioned, ‘They came after the wrong man.’

Internet users are not holding back, though, because the post looks AI-generated and unprofessional. One commented, “It’s giving. I was bullied as a kid, and I’m getting revenge.” Another chimed in, “When a ‘god complex’ meets ‘Walmart renaissance art.” Commentators even said, “So tired of this administration’s bullshit.”

If that was not enough, social media users also demanded the Epstein files in the comment section. One asked, “You are not leading the country; you are staying out of jail. LIST. LIST. LIST.” “Cringe af now. Where is the list?” remarked another. The public did not shy away from being straightforward and demanding the infamous Epstein files.

The White House’s social media team even posted an AI-generated image of President Trump styled like a superhero—red cape, dollar bills flying, bald eagles in the background—to mark the half-year mark.

“Six months in. All gas. No brakes. The winning will continue. The deportations will continue. The memes will continue. THE GOLDEN AGE WILL CONTINUE!” This intricate and flaming artwork received a lot of criticism. Numerous users made fun of it, calling it immature, shameful for the nation, or unfit for an official account.

President Trump – Happy Six Month Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/DxuVARr03V — Cal Country (@CalCountry17) July 20, 2025

According to The Irish Star, internet users swiftly denounced the action as irrational, particularly in light of pressing concerns like inflation and the national debt. Negative remarks were expressed in several places: “Our bills and taxes have never been greater. One user asked, “How in the hell is that winning?”

Another post went viral on the internet. It’s an AI-generated meme that was modeled after the sitcom The Brady Bunch from the 1970s came next. Officials from the Obama administration were depicted as “The Shady Bunch,” wearing orange jail jumpsuits.

ATTENTION: TRUMP DIDN’T COME TO PLAY. Six months in. All gas. No brakes. The winning will continue. The deportations will continue. The memes will continue. THE GOLDEN AGE WILL CONTINUE! 🇺🇸🦅💰 pic.twitter.com/n38WrywXXH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 20, 2025

Several prominent former Obama officials were referenced in Trump’s posts. Barack Obama himself was one of them. It purposefully featured Ben Rhodes, the Deputy National Security Advisor, and Obama using his full name, Barack Hussein Obama.

Rhodes was derisively called “Ben’ Hamas’ Rhodes” by Trump. Confusing the Jewish-American policymaker’s criticism of Israeli conduct in Gaza was a scathing insult.

Former UN Ambassador Samantha Power and former FBI Director James Comey are among the officials Trump has called “The Shady Bunch.” Other members include former intelligence chiefs John Brennan and James Clapper, senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, and National Security Advisor Susan Rice.