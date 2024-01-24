Donald Trump Criticizes Fox News, Says Republicans Don't 'Care' About the 'One-Sided' Network

Donald Trump recently expressed discontentment with Fox News, claiming the network shows a 'one-sided' perspective in its coverage of him. On his Truth Social media platform, Trump criticized the channel for being biased toward his Republican primary opponents, as reported by Mediaite. He asserted that the Republican base isn't concerned about the highest-rated cable news network. However, in recent months, Fox has featured Trump more frequently as the Republican primary has unfolded.

Notably, his sole competitor in the current race is former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. She also took on the role of Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. Even then, Trump, using his Truth Social platform, alleged that Fox News was providing excessive coverage to Haley. The real estate magnate stated, "Hard to believe how one-sided FoxNews is - What a difference from the past (Likewise The Wall Street Journal!). No wonder the Republican base no longer cares about them. It was all about Ron DeSantis, and now it's the BIRDBRAIN SHOW, but the curtains are coming down on that one on Tuesday evening. MAGA!" Newsweek reported that the use of the term 'birdbrain' was a pointed remark directed at Haley, his GOP primary opponent in New Hampshire. DeSantis withdrew from the race on Sunday and threw his support behind the former President.

Hard to believe how one-sided FoxNews is - What a difference from the past (Likewise The Wall Street Journal!). No wonder the Republican base no longer cares about them. It was all about Ron DeSantis, and now it’s the BIRDBRAIN SHOW, but the curtains are coming down on that one… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 23, 2024

Trump's criticism of Fox News has intensified since the 2020 presidential election, fueled by his baseless assertions of 'victory.' His association with the Murdoch-owned network remains complex. From 2022 until earlier this month, Trump refrained from making live appearances on the network. However, a contradiction arose as this hiatus ended when Fox News organized a town hall in Iowa, directly competing with a debate between Haley and DeSantis.

“Wherever she may come from.” Trump doubles down on his racist attacks, actually says “I have fun with it”. Is he even human? (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/FILSCrwX4H — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 21, 2024

Besides this, the notion that Fox News has distanced itself from Trump is contradicted by his three appearances on the network the day before his recent post. Not long ago, he participated in an interview with the network one evening. The following day, the former President appeared as a guest on The Story and Special Report. Additionally, Trump graced the Thursday edition of Hannity as a guest.

Donald Trump tells Fox News that he recently lost 15-20 pounds because he’s working hard: “I’ve been so busy. I haven't been able to eat very much. I’m not able to sit and eat.” 🤡🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7NSBRIGrOS — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 23, 2024

Despite occasional conflicts with Fox News, which he labeled as 'a hostile network' in an interview, Trump continues to engage with the network. Notably, in September of the previous year, Lachlan Murdoch assumed the leadership role at Fox and News Corp, succeeding his father, Rupert Murdoch, who took a step back from his seven-decade-long involvement in shaping the organization. The choice was made following Fox's resolution of a substantial claim filed by Dominion.

Trump tells Fox News he thinks he's sharper than Nikki Haley right now and challenges her to a dementia test pic.twitter.com/TJhcr1g9sF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2024

Dominion accused Fox of disseminating falsehoods about its voting machines, alleging they played a role in a scheme to manipulate the election against Trump. In response, Fox contended that they merely presented viewers with factual information and that these were allegations being made. Furthermore, there is no substantiated evidence that Trump was unjustly cheated of the 2020 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Nevertheless, the audience of the conservative media network typically holds a favorable view of Trump.

