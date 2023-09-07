Donald Trump Criticizes Ann Coulter, Calls Her a ‘Stone Cold Loser’ On His Platform Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to launch a scathing attack on right-wing author and commentator Ann Coulter on Wednesday. In his posts, Trump implied that Coulter is bitter about not being granted a prominent role within the MAGA (Make America Great Again) social circles.

Image Source: Getty Images | Mike Stobe

Also Read: Stormy Daniels Revealed, She Recieved Death Threats from Donald Trump Supporters

Trump began his social media tirade by referring to Coulter as a "washed-up political 'pundit'" who had once predicted his victory in the 2016 election. He then accused her of becoming "unbearably crazy" due to her demands and desire to be involved in everything related to his political movement on TruthSocial. Trump revealed that her actions have led to perturbation amongst his supporters and associates to distance themselves from her.

He concluded with a dismissive remark, stating, "She wasn’t worth the trouble!" Following the social media post, he went on to dismiss Coulter by calling her a "Stone Cold Loser!!!" Such remarks on a public platform are a sign of the significant fallout between the two important figures.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

According to Raw Story, Ann Coulter is well known for her right-wing inclination alongside some of her intriguing books. Coulter was an ardent supporter of Trump during the previous presidential election in the country. She authored a book titled In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! However, over time, Coulter's support waned, primarily due to her disillusionment with Trump's failure to deliver on his promise of building a border wall.

Also Read: Kamala Harris Says Trump Should Be Held Accountable for Overturning 2020 Election and Jan 6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann Coulter (@realanncoulter)

Trump's tenure in office, however, was later laced with several accusations and increasing critical remarks about his administration by Coulter herself. Her dissatisfaction with the former president extended to accusations that he was profiting off his supporters and calls for his conviction in criminal indictments. She even openly characterized Trump as a "gigantic baby" who could "barely speak English."

Also Read: Stormy Daniels Revealed Why She Accepted $130,000 from Donald Trump's Attorney Michael Cohen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

In recent times, Coulter has extended her frustrations to the broader Republican Party, expressing dissatisfaction with its political direction. The GOP's push for extreme abortion bans was vehemently abhorred by her and marked as a failed strategy by the party. The public feud between the two close aides has sparked conversations around the shifting allegiance with the political leanings. It also highlights the volatile nature of political relationships, where once ardent supporters can become vocal critics based on evolving policy positions and perceived shortcomings.

The differences amidst the increasing political campaigns for next year's presidential election have kept people hooked to even the nitty gritty of such fallouts. Trump's indictment and several other fraud cases have made headlines, and it would be interesting to see what lies ahead. Trump's use of his Truth Social platform to air his grievances further illustrates his ability to command attention and shape the narrative within these circles.

More from Inquisitr

Stormi Daniels Opened Up on Witnessing Donald Trump's Indictment Case: "I have Factual Proof"

Donald Trump Asked His Bodyguard to Take Stormy Daniel's Phone Number, Invited Her For Dinner