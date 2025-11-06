Donald Trump Confuses South America With South Africa in ‘Embarrassing’ Blunder — Critics Say, “Dementia Don Is Not Well”

Donald Trump is known for his vague remarks and frequent mix-ups of facts and figures during speeches. Blame his age, alleged cognitive decline, or just a genuine slip of the tongue or memory; it only gets worse when it comes to his geographical knowledge. During a speech at the American Business Forum in Miami on November 5, Trump made a distinctive geography blunder, confusing South Africa with South America while discussing global politics.

“For generations, Miami has been a haven for those fleeing communist tyranny in South Africa,” Trump said. “If you take a look at what’s going on in parts of South Africa. Look at South America, what’s going on. We have a G20 meeting in South Africa. South Africa shouldn’t even be in the Gs anymore.” ( via HuffPost).

First, South Africa has never had a communist government, so there’s no history of citizens fleeing “communist tyranny.” In reality, South Africans make up less than 0.03% of Miami’s population. Miami, however, has long been a refuge for people escaping socialist regimes in countries like Venezuela, Bolivia, and Ecuador- not South Africa.

Trump: For generations, Miami has been a haven for those fleeing communist tyranny in South AFRICA. He meant South America. Watch him struggle to waffle something about both countries when he gets himself all confused. Dementia Don is not well. pic.twitter.com/K69BpDsLgx — MAGAtard 🇺🇦🇨🇦 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@RealMAGAtard) November 6, 2025

These comments came right after the Trump administration announced it would cap refugee admissions at 7,500 per year, with most spots reserved for white South Africans. Meanwhile, the U.S. military has conducted 13 strikes against suspected drug vessels in recent months, killing around 57 people- many from Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador.

The recent mix-up drew massive trolling on the Internet. One of the X users shared the clip and wrote, “Dementia Don is not well.” Other posts echoed similar sentiment.

Previously, Trump made another geographical blunder while talking about Qatar’s role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. “Other countries are there, but they’re an hour or an hour and a half away, a big difference. You can literally walk over from Iran to Qatar. You go ‘boom boom’ and now you’re in Qatar. That’s tough territory.”

The two countries do not share a land border. The straight-line (air) distance between Iran and Qatar is significant, and it’s not possible to walk over it. A direct flight would take about two hours, as it would cross Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. His factual error received instant backlash on social media platforms.

In October, when Donald Trump visited South Korea for a conference, he forgot the name of one of the countries involved in a war he frequently boasts about ending. Trump struggled to pronounce Azerbaijan and failed to recall Armenia altogether.

“We saved millions and millions of lives with all of them. Azer…baijan. If you look at, if you look at, errr—” Trump said before abandoning the attempt and adding vaguely, “Just take a look at that one.”

Trump: We settled Aber-baijan and Albania… He’s referring to Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Can we 25th him already? pic.twitter.com/mkT28a06zt — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 18, 2025

The 79-year-old has also made other confusing claims, including saying he helped end a nonexistent war between Armenia and Cambodia, two countries thousands of miles apart that have never fought. Back in 2018, Trump drew ridicule online after he confused the United Kingdom, Great Britain, and England during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Last month, POTUS underwent an MRI scan during his second official medical exam. Speculation rose as reports showed that he was in “excellent health” for the second time. The first health checkup was in April 2025, where his reports were also declared as perfect.

Tell me why trump has been whisked away to Walter Reed twice this year for a cognitive evaluation and an mri… smacks of dementia or Alzheimer’s. And what’s with his drooping mouth… smacks of a stroke.

Look at his ankles and the bruises on his hands…. That seems healthy to you? pic.twitter.com/TaTzHV6UgB — Ebrah.the.Eclectic (@kelcal64) October 29, 2025

Many aren’t convinced that the Republican candidate’s results are genuine and accused the administration of manipulating them in front of the media. In addition, Gartner also claimed in a Daily Beast Podcast that these linguistic slips and gibberish speech, known as phonemic paraphasia, are not common aging issues but signs of a person’s steady neurological decline.

What do you think? Is Trump really old and unwell, or are these his PR tactics to grab headlines and stay in the spotlight, especially after Republicans suffered massive losses at the recent mayoral elections?