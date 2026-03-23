President Donald Trump clashed with a Newsmax reporter during a press meet in Florida on Monday. He then turned to CNN for the next question, joking about the shift. This stood out because Newsmax is generally considered to be one of his friendlier outlets. The interaction took place as Trump readied to board Air Force One in Palm Beach.

The confrontation began when the reporter identified himself as from Newsmax and asked about Trump’s choice to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to American airports. According to a transcript of the gaggle, the reporter said, “Mr President, you’ve deployed ICE agents to American airports. Newsmax, sir. You’ve deployed ICE agents—” before Trump interrupted him.

Trump first asked which outlet the reporter represented. He then snapped back, “You’re not doing a very good job.” A moment later, he reiterated, “You’re not doing a good job. Did you hear me? OK. Go ahead.” He then ignored the Newsmax reporter and called on another journalist instead.

That was when Trump made a comment that added extra tension to the situation. “Can you believe it? I’m taking CNN over Newsmax. Do you believe it?” he said, according to the Factbase transcript. The next question came from CNN, and The Independent identified the reporter as Kaitlan Collins.

TRUMP: Who are you with? REPORTER: Newsmax TRUMP: You’re not doing a very good job REPORTER: You deployed ICE– TRUMP: You’re not doing a good job. Did you hear me? I’m taking CNN over Newsmax. Can you believe it? pic.twitter.com/tKpwRp5dh5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

Later in the same gaggle, the president returned to the Newsmax reporter with another jab, saying, “I don’t think he’s going to be at Newsmax long.” This remark came after several more questions about immigration and Iran, shifting quickly from policy to personal.

The issue that upset Trump was his new use of ICE agents at airports during a partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown that has affected staffing levels, including at the Transportation Security Administration. The Independent later reported that the president addressed questions on the same topic from other outlets and mentioned he had instructed ICE agents at airports to remove their masks, even though he still supports face coverings during operations away from airports.

Professor Marandi completely shatters the Western media illusion! He confirms the overwhelming majority of Iranians are demanding retaliation against the US. He warns that American propaganda is failing and history will remember the US regime’s murders! pic.twitter.com/FihiVVn0Rr — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 19, 2026

In that later part of the gaggle, one reporter asked, “Will we see ICE arresting illegal migrants at airports?” The president responded yes and stated that Democrats were unhappy because ICE could arrest people “as they come into the country,” according to the transcript. The comments about airports have gained attention because most people arriving through regular airport entry points present themselves to authorities rather than entering unlawfully between ports of entry.

Trump has a history of attacking reporters during press gaggles and brief exchanges, often targeting outlets he views as unfriendly. What made Monday’s incident unusual was that the target was a reporter from Newsmax, followed by the president expressing surprise that he had chosen CNN instead. Even in a presidency marked by public disputes with the press, that sequence quickly became the headline.