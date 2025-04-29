Donald Trump and Melania Break Tradition with Rare PDA at Pope’s Funeral—Body Language Expert Reveals Hidden Meaning

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are not the people one looks at as examples of a happy couple. However, during the funeral service of Pope Francis, there were few fleeting moments of public display of affection.

Pope Francis’s funeral service was Donald Trump’s first international engagement during his second term. Therefore, it was significant. Trump’s travels with Melania were also important. The couple showed a rare display of unity during the service. Trumps are noted for being quiet in public and hardly sharing a moment of affection in front of the camera.

So, their holding hands with each other while walking towards their seats was also shocking for many people.

This was a sorrowful event. Especially for Melania Trump who is a devout catholic. Therefore, Donald Trump showing his support for her was seen as a sign of understanding and togetherness between them.

Political and celebrity couples are always under scrutiny. Everyone, including body language experts, studies their actions and interactions.

President Trump and First Lady Melania leaving Pope Francis’ funeral service today pic.twitter.com/RY37usKxkx — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 26, 2025

Similarly, during their Vatican visit, people were critical and interested in their behavior at the same time. The body language expert Judi James said that the couple was more loving towards each other. It could be because Melania’s 55th birthday was on the day of the service. She probably felt spiritually vulnerable, and this could have been Donald Trump’s way of supporting her.

Melania wore a traditional black double-breasted coat dress with a matching veil, gloves, and high heels. She remained calm and dignified throughout the ceremony. James observed that Trump appeared to be more attentive and tactile during the service. He was aware of the seriousness of the funeral as well as the personal significance of Melania’s birthday, as reported by The Mirror.

People immediately noted Donald Trump’s loving gestures. His behavior was unusual, given his customarily subdued public appearances with Melania. Judi James stressed that Trump’s actions indicated a desire to express gratitude. He was being very supportive towards his wife on her birthday. Trump’s actions of putting his arm around her waist gently and assisting her in standing in front of the casket were a clear break from his typical public demeanor.

President Trump and First Lady Melania pay their respects to Pope Francis ahead of his funeral in Rome. pic.twitter.com/w4lKImewN4 — NFSC Red Leaf Canada (@hli953777191713) April 26, 2025

Melania Trump is more aware of social and political etiquette in social settings. It is easily seen that between the two, Melania has a higher EQ. She was actively assisting her husband in navigating the subtleties of international protocol.

Trump was asked to shake hands as a sign of peace. However, Trump stayed motionless. Forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling claims that Melania subtly asked to do it. Melania’s capacity to calm and direct Trump at formal gatherings was demonstrated by this intervention. It solidified her role as his subtly powerful aide.

Donald and Melania Trump go their separate ways after pope’s funeral https://t.co/v9rxhjESEU — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 26, 2025

This display of affection and solidarity was short-lived. After the funeral, the couple travelled back to the United States. But as soon as they landed, they immediately parted ways. This brought their brief and unusually loving public performance to a sudden stop.

The few displays of affection between Donald and Melania Trump during Pope Francis’ funeral provided a window into a more intimate and human aspect of the First Couple.