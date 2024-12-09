Donald Trump And Jill Biden's Intimate Moment In Paris Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing: "They Are..."

Donald Trump and Jill Biden’s interaction during the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has taken the internet by storm, sparking a whirlwind of speculation and commentary. During the historic event, celebrating the cathedral’s restoration after a devastating fire in 2019, photos captured Jill, seated near the president-elect alongside her daughter Ashley Biden, engaging in what appeared to be a warm conversation with Trump.

Social media exploded with reactions as the images surfaced, showing Jill smiling and leaning toward Trump during their brief exchange. One user shared the photo on X (formerly Twitter), commenting, "Jill DEFINITELY voted for President Trump," and many were quick to draw similar conclusions from her demeanor. One person joked, "Find someone who looks at you like Jill Biden look at President Trump." Another asserted, "Jill and Ashley Biden look like they’re absolutely in love with President Trump." A third chimed in, "I think that’s why she left ole Joe at home."

Adding to the buzz, Trump himself leveraged the moment, using one of the now-viral photos of his exchange with Jill to promote his cologne line, as reported by the New York Post. The seating arrangement itself placed Jill and Ashley in close proximity to Trump, separated only by French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Despite the speculation, body language expert Judi James offered a different perspective. Speaking to Irish Star, James analyzed Biden’s behavior during the event and concluded that her body language suggested discomfort. "Jill Biden had Ashley to use as a body language 'excuse' for inching away from Trump in this seated line-up, giving her purpose for crossing her legs away from Trump and part-turning her body and her attention away from him and towards Ashley as they sit at the Notre Dame service," James explained. She also highlighted Jill’s crossed hands and inward-sucked lips as further signs of avoidance.

According to James, Brigitte Macron acted as a 'human buffer,' attempting to ease any tension by engaging Trump in animated conversation. The interaction came just a month after Jill had pledged to assist Melania Trump in any way possible during the transition of First Lady duties. According to a Daily Mail article, Jill even penned a handwritten letter of congratulations to Melania, offering her team’s readiness to support the incoming administration, only for Melania to reject her invitation over the FBI raids against Trump.

In contrast to the glowing interpretations from some observers, others noted moments that appeared more reserved. After Trump's historic win, many also felt that Jill was being polite while still making an effort to maintain polite distance. The event itself brought together world leaders, including Prince William, who also met with Trump during the ceremony, and internet users also had a lot to say about that.