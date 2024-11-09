INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Body Language Expert Reveals That One Gesture Kamala Harris Kept Repeating in Her Speech

By Prachi Mallick
Published on : 04:30 PST, Nov 9, 2024
Kamala Harris speaks on stage as she concedes the election, at Howard University on November 06, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Following her defeat to Republican candidate Donald Trump in the presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a speech on November 6 outside her alma mater, Howard University. Addressing her supporters, Harris conveyed a sense of resilience and determination, repeatedly making a gesture that caught the attention of body language experts.

 

Harris began by acknowledging the defeat while emphasizing her commitment to the values that fueled her campaign. “While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled the campaign,” she stated, placing her hand on her chest. She urged her supporters to remain loyal to foundational principles, noting, "Anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it. We owe loyalty, not to a President or a party, but to the Constitution of the United States."

 

Throughout her speech, Harris reiterated her dedication to “the fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness, and the dignity of all people.” Her emotional words were accompanied by repeated gestures that behavioral analyst Darren Stanton dissected in conservation with Tyla. He noted, “Kamala entered the stage with a strong power walk and looked confident.”

 

Additionally, he opined Harris’s repeated chest-thumping gesture was an indicator of her resilience. "She makes a gesture, a heart, which she does a lot. It is a gesture that shows Kamala is a kinaesthetic person and is good at going with her gut instinct,” Stanton explained. He also noted that Harris’s crow’s feet, visible when she smiled, indicated a genuine engagement with her supporters, despite her visible emotional strain.

Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally on November 04, 2024 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Photo by Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
When the subject shifted to Trump, Stanton noted a change in Harris’s demeanor, describing how "her voice cracks slightly" and "her eyebrows come together" as she briefly closed her eyes. He observed that "her blink rate" increased with emotion, interpreting these as signs that "she is very much putting on a brave face," though internally "the defeat is gutting for her." Stanton also pointed to her pauses and swallowing as subtle indications of anxiety. 

 

Body language expert, Traci Brown, who spoke with Grunge, also commented on Harris’s hand-over-heart gesture, highlighting her words, “The light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.” She explained that the gesture reflected Harris’s true belief in what she was converting. “The hand-over-heart movement shows that she was speaking from a place of authenticity, and she was deeply emotional about her message,” Brown said.

 

Brown further commented on Harris’s tone, particularly when she spoke about democracy. Brown noted a slight quiver in Harris’s voice and opined, “This quiver is almost impossible to fake.” She argued that Harris was 'leaking sadness,' especially when she urged her audience to stay committed to democratic ideals. 

