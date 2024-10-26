Mark Cuban Says Donald Trump Isn't Kamala Harris’ Election Rival Anymore: "It's Her Campaign vs..."

Billionaire Mark Cuban stated on Monday that the presidential campaign is no longer about Vice President Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump. Instead, Cuban suggested that Harris is now contending against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has taken an increasingly prominent role in the election. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Cuban emphasized that voter turnout is the key issue, with Musk making it a central focus.

“Really it comes down to 'get out the vote,'” Cuban said. "And the crazy thing is, it's the Harris campaign versus Elon — not even versus Trump." Musk, who publicly endorsed Trump in July, has launched a super PAC called America PAC to support Trump’s re-election bid. His focus has been on boosting voter turnout, particularly in swing states. This month, Musk's America PAC offered $100 to registered voters in Pennsylvania who signed a petition supporting free speech and gun rights. Additionally, those who referred others to sign the petition in swing states were offered $47. Musk has also pledged to give away $1 million to randomly selected petition signers every day until November 5, Election Day.

Brian Hughes, a senior advisor for Trump’s campaign, highlighted Musk’s influence, saying, "When you have dozens of industry leaders like Elon Musk and David Sacks among the long list of supporters, it is a recognition that President Trump is the clear choice." Cuban, however, criticized Musk’s approach, calling his methods 'innovative' but also 'desperate.' Cuban noted that Musk’s tactics, such as financial incentives, indicate a sense of urgency. "You only do that because you think you have to," Cuban said. He questioned whether this strategy would work, saying, "It just as easily could backfire, but you don’t know until you try."

While Musk’s voter engagement efforts have sparked controversy, some election law experts have raised concerns about the legality of his actions, according to Business Insider. Federal election law prohibits paying people to register to vote, but since Musk’s payments are tied to signing a petition rather than voter registration, some argue it may fall into a legal gray area. Matthew Alvarez, a partner specializing in election law, commented that while Musk’s payments could be questionable, it is unlikely he would face criminal charges. In response to criticism, Musk took to his social media platform X, stating, "The foaming-at-the-mouth reaction from radical leftists is worth it."

Cuban and Musk have publicly clashed in recent weeks, with both billionaires throwing verbal jabs over their opposing political stances. Musk’s growing involvement in the race has made him a significant player in the final stretch of the election. "Elon is running the ground game for the Republicans," Cuban said in a statement to Fortune. "And that is really what the race is all about the last two weeks."

Cuban further stated that Harris is a better candidate for small businesses and the economy, highlighting her commitment to keeping taxes low for Americans earning $400,000 or less. He also praised Harris' stance on lowering healthcare costs by targeting pharmaceutical middlemen. Cuban argued that her policies would benefit households and small businesses more than Trump’s approach, saying, "She has come out and talked about it. Donald Trump hasn’t said a word."