Body Language Expert Flags Trump’s Admission of Guilt During Debate: "He's Fooling People"

Dr. Jack Brown, a prominent body language expert known for his work on CNN and ABC News, critically analyzed Donald Trump’s behavior and expressions during Thursday’s presidential debate. Brown, who has studied Trump and other GOP candidates extensively, identified several moments where the Republican frontrunner's gestures and expressions conveyed more than his words, likening his demeanor to that of a comic book villain. He described, "A false smile with the mouth with no eye-smiling is always a red-lights-flashing, sirens-blaring signal. This facial expression should remind you of 'The Joker' (à la Batman). If it creeps you out – good (it should!)."

A false smile with the mouth with no eye-smiling is always a red-lights-flashing, sirens-blaring signal.



This facial expression should remind you of 'The Joker' (à la Batman). If it creeps you out – good (it should!). pic.twitter.com/ZhQLFE9AZV — DrJackBrown 🌊 (@DrGJackBrown) June 28, 2024

As per Raw Story, one such moment occurred when Biden yelled, “My son was not a loser, was not a sucker. You’re the sucker, you’re the loser. How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public, for doing a whole range of things, of having sex with a porn star on the night – and while your wife was pregnant? I mean, what are you talking about? You have the morals of an alley cat.” Trump responded, “I didn’t have sex with a porn star, number one.” Reflecting on the same, Brown asserted, “Another partially-suppressed smile of Trump (aka 'Duping Delight') as Biden recounts his having 'sex with a porn star.' Trump is taking pleasure in his belief that he's fooling people. This expression, in this context, is an admission of guilt.”

Another partially-suppressed smile of Trump (aka 'Duping Delight') as Biden recounts his having "sex with a porn star".



Trump is taking pleasure in his belief that he's fooling people. This expression, in this context, is an admission of guilt. pic.twitter.com/304ZXLXogA — DrJackBrown 🌊 (@DrGJackBrown) June 28, 2024

Another prominent tell was observed when Biden mentioned that 159 presidential scholars had rated Trump as the worst president in U.S. history. Brown noted, "Trump also nods his head deeply, up-and-down (yes), closes his eyes, and 'turtles' his neck as Biden recounts that 159 presidential scholars voted Trump the worst president in US history…Trump retracts his neck, elevates his shoulders (aka 'turtling'), closes his eyelids, and nods up and down."

Trump retracts his neck, elevates his shoulders (aka 'turtling', closes his eyelids, and nods up-and-down (yes) when Biden quotes the 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists, saying that we're likely to have a deep recession if Trump gets elected. pic.twitter.com/ycc0aMV6aH — DrJackBrown 🌊 (@DrGJackBrown) June 28, 2024

Trump’s body language while discussing international relations also piqued Brown's interest. When Biden questioned Trump's commitment to NATO, Brown claimed the former president responds with a "pseudo-pout (Mussolini-esque) expression of false consideration, with a suppressed smile, elevated forehead/eyebrows, and closed eyelids."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

As per The Guardian, the debate proved monumental for both candidates. Democrats realized the gravity of their predicament as Biden's performance was marred by a hoarse voice and several verbal missteps. He mumbled, “We have 1,000 trillionaires in America – I mean billionaires in America.” Subsequently, he lost his chain of thoughts, “ ... making sure that we’re able to make every single solitary person eligible for what I’ve been able to do with the – with – with – with the COVID-19. Excuse me, with dealing with everything we have to do with... ” He fogged up and concluded, “Look, if – we finally beat Medicare.” Meanwhile, Trump at one point, bizarrely boasted, “I just won two club championships, not even senior, two regular club championships. To do that, you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it. He doesn’t do it. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match.”