Not Just Donald Trump— 5 Other Politicians Who Reportedly Faced Major Credibility Questions

In recent years, President Donald Trump has become infamous for his bizarre comments and actions that have caused massive public outrage. From obstructing the release of the Epstein files to declaring war on Iran, the list is long. However, it is not just him. In recent times, numerous politicians have adopted a pattern of deception.

Notably, these individuals have not faced any consequences for their actions, despite being caught lying. With that being said, here are five other names who were caught in the act.

5) Andrew Cuomo

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was in a state of lockdown, and lives were lost. Andrew Cuomo, former governor of New York, decided to keep the truth to himself and profit from it. According to Fox News, he issued an executive order requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients.

The move contributed to his political downfall. Instead of acknowledging his mistake, he decided to hide the truth about the deaths from the coronavirus. In a separate report from the New York Post, Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo’s aide, underreported nursing home deaths by about 50%.

NY AG report: Cuomo admin undercounted thousands of nursing home deaths; Health Dept disputes @brynnCNN reports pic.twitter.com/ZZHcQFeM36 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 28, 2021

But what made the revelations even worse was his reaction to the loss of innocent lives. During a press conference (via the New York Post), Andrew Cuomo said, “Who cares [if they] died in the hospital, died in a nursing home? They died.” Additionally, he received the International Emmy Founders award and signed a $5 million deal to write a memoir titled American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

4) Ray Nagin

Another politician who decided to take advantage of others’ misery was Ray Nagin. In 2005, New Orleans was hit by Hurricane Katrina. While the city was recovering from the natural disaster, Mayor Ragin decided to take advantage of the situation. According to the Times-Picayune, he was convicted of 20 counts of bribery, fraud, and money laundering.

Ray Nagin – 2023 Inductee into the Hall of Shame Ray Nagin served as Mayor of New Orleans from 2002 to 2010. In 2013, he was indicted on corruption charges, including wire fraud, conspiracy, bribery, and money laundering. pic.twitter.com/GtNc2iVHLV — Museum of Corruption (@CorruptMuseum) December 13, 2023

Nagin’s act was featured on CNBC’s American Greed, featuring a nearly two-minute video. It explored how Ray Nagin’s disappointing act made him one of America’s “most crooked politicians. As per WWL-TV, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and was released in 2020.

3) Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, former British prime minister, is another figure who was knee-deep in scandal. According to The Associated Press, Johnson was forced to resign from his position in 2022 after he was engulfed in a number of scandals, lies and cover-ups. The tipping point came when he promoted Chris Pincher, a member of Parliament.

As per The Independent, Pincher faced accusations of groping another MP. In a dramatic turn of events, he resigned as deputy chief whip. Boris Johnson was forced to deliver a humiliating apology, claiming that he had forgotten about the previous allegations.

Appearing as a guest on Good Morning Britain, Rory Stewart, a former member of Parliament, stated that people have known about the former prime minister’s lies for three decades.

2) Bill Clinton

There’s no denying that Bill Clinton is considered to be one of the most successful Democratic Presidents in American history. However, even he could not keep a clean image as a political leader. Surprisingly, his name is not on the list for his name in the infamous Epstein list.

Instead, he has made it so far down because of his association with the most notorious scandal coming from the White House: His affair with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern. According to reports from Time magazine, the incident first surfaced in 1998, when alleged reports of Lewinsky kept a garment with Clinton’s dried s****.

This video shocked the U.S. on 17 August 1998 USA President Bill Clinton went on TV and admitted an affair with a 22 year old White House intern Monica Lewinsky. After months of denial, Bill Clinton finally admitted the truth to the nation. pic.twitter.com/BB15y6r0yh — Saffron Sniper (@Saffron_Sniper1) January 31, 2026

However, he firmly denied these allegations, saying, “I did not have s***** relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky,” as per ABC News. However, he admitted lying about his relationship with the intern after facing an impeachment trial. According to CNN, Monica Lewinsky stated that her narrative was stolen and that she was trying to run from what happened for many years. Nevertheless, in the documentary, Hillary, the former President, confessed to feeling terrible that the intern’s life was ruined for his actions.

1) George W. Bush

George W. Bush is perhaps the only President who would raise major credibility issues. In March 2023, he announced a military strike on Iraq. According to reports, while speaking from the Oval Office, he explained that the United States and its allied countries will not “live at the mercy of an outlaw regime that threatens the peace with weapons of mass murder.”

“Those weapons of mass destruction got to be somewhere!” In 2004, then-President George W. Bush joked about his admin’s failed search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq while journalists laughed. More than 500 Americans had already died in the war.pic.twitter.com/Y3nI5xSb1Y — The American Conservative (@amconmag) February 24, 2026

During a 2006 news conference, Bush had presented half-truths to the American citizens about the incident. He explained that they invaded Iraq in 2003 because they believed that it had weapons of mass destruction. According to Lawfare, Bruce Redidel, Brookings Intelligence Project Director, explained that Bush wanted the US citizens to believe that Saddam Hussein was behind the 9/11 attacks.

However, the former Governor of Texas does not regret attacking Iraq. He had told The Guardian about the things that went wrong in Iraq, but he believed the intention was eternally right.