Monica Lewinsky Reflects on the Brutal After Effects of Her Infamous Affair with Bill Clinton – “This Was a Gross Abuse of Power”

Monica Lewinsky has a lot to say! Nearly 30 years after her controversial affair with former President Bill Clinton, Lewinsky is revisiting her past, reflecting on the intense public scrutiny she faced compared to Bill Clinton. The 79-year-old who served as the 42nd President from 1993- 2001 was highly charismatic, ambitious and knew how to connect with people.

Clinton’s humble confidence, genuine warmth, and impressive knowledge attracted Lewinsky, leading to a relationship that began around 1995 and ended in 1997. Clinton was married to Hillary Clinton, while Monica was single.

The affair began while Lewinsky was a 21-year-old unpaid White House intern in 1995. It ultimately led to Clinton’s impeachment in December 1998 on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter)

On several occasions, the now activist has opened up about feeling “suicidal.” In a Radaronline.com interview, she also admitted feeling “terrified” when FBI agents said she had to “cooperate” during the January 1998 inquiry, which dominated media headlines.

Lewinsky told the “How To Fail” podcast that Clinton “escaped a lot more than I did.” She added, “I haven’t spoken to him in almost 30 years and don’t know his internal landscape.”

“The public humiliation was excruciating… life during that period was almost unbearable. This was a gross abuse of power. Full stop.”

Though the affair was consensual and began during Lewinsky’s time as an unpaid White House intern, she later held a paid position in the Office of Legislative Affairs, regularly delivering mail to the Oval Office.

Before the affair became public in 1998, Monica Lewinsky also worked at the Pentagon, traveling internationally with the Secretary of Defense’s office. The relationship was revealed after Linda Tripp, a former Pentagon and White House employee, recorded phone calls with Lewinsky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by How To Fail (@howtofailpod)

When asked about her feelings and state of mind during that period, she described it as “a 22 to 24-year-old young woman’s love,” comparing it to what psychologists call limerence.

Clinton initially denied the affair and instances of intimacy. However, when the details emerged, he was later required to give testimony in front of Congress. People labeled Lewinsky as the ultimate vamp who jeopardized a relationship. She was called a “bimbo,” a word she has dismissed after it affected her career.

After moving to London for a master’s in social psychology, she applied for 50 jobs but still struggled to find work. She refused offers from media outlets focused on the scandal and took a role in a Jenny Craig campaign in 2000 to support herself.

Many online theories falsely claim that former First Lady Hillary Clinton personally confronted Lewinsky, but Lewinsky has clarified that they never met, according to The List and several other media reports.

According to the BBC, in 2000, images published by the Palm Beach Post show Trump, Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Prince Andrew attending a charity fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.

Following Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest on s-x trafficking charges in 2019 and subsequent death in prison, Bill Clinton’s office confirmed he flew on Epstein’s plane four times between 2002 and 2003, including stops tied to Clinton Foundation work.

As per the BBC, Epstein’s plane made four trips between 2002 and 2003, including stops tied to Clinton Foundation work. In his 2024 memoir, Clinton wrote he had “no inkling of the crimes he [Epstein] was committing” and noted that he had stopped contact by the time Epstein was first arrested in 2005.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wall Street Journal (@wsj)

Recently, the DOJ released 12,000 documents—totaling 125,000 pages—in three batches under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The content fueled numerous conspiracy theories online, particularly given images and screenshots involving public figures.

Bill Clinton’s creepy images, along with other big moguls and models in the newly released files, show that human behavior, no matter how perfect the person is, human behavior can never be predicted, and that one shall eventually reap what they sow in life.

Disclaimer: All information has been taken from sources mentioned above. Inquistr does not take responsibility for any of these claims.