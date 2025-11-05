Donald and Melania Trump Become Unexpected TikTok Stars With Nicki Minaj Remix Trend

Trump could be the next TikTok star, all thanks to his fans. The internet sees it all, and most often than not, it rewards those who play along. The White House recently posted a video on its official account that has been going viral. The video featured Nicki Minaj’s hit track, “Beez In The Trap x What’s Up?” and the internet can’t stop talking about it.

The video, which appears to be a viral trend picked up by White House, features montages of President Donald Trump walking in slow-motion. He walks past fighter jets and aircraft, with well-edited shots of him and the First Lady walking hand-in-hand. However, what has made the video an instant hit is the duo dancing on the White House balcony.

The video went viral in just a few moments, and even Nicki Minaj reposted the 30-second clip in the heat of the trend. In her post on X, she wrote, “The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” She posted on X, adding that whoever uploaded it to the White House TikTok just earned “unlimited backstage Gag City for life.” She also added that she has no idea what timeline they are in, but she is just happy to be here.

@NICKIMINAJ leaves a comment under the @WhiteHouse post on TikTok, the president of the united states used her viral TikTok mashup with his daughter pic.twitter.com/Fslo40yCdM — Media info (@madiainfo_) November 4, 2025

Social media observers who have been following Minaj’s statements recently would understand that her name appearing along with Trump is not so random. It might look like everything was a coincidence, but let’s just brush your memory. Just a few days earlier, the rapper thanked the president publicly for his comments about the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Friday. “The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world!”

Nicki Minaj has officially thrown her support behind Donald Trump’s administration, praising and quoting them despite how horrible his office has been to Americans. The 43-year-old illegal immigrant from Trinidad & Tobago also took a jab at Kamala Harris for losing the 2024… pic.twitter.com/mcOORIBwgn — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) November 1, 2025

Minaj, too, is known for speaking about her faith in Christianity, reposting Trump’s statements, and expressing her gratitude.“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude,” she wrote. “We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.”

It wasn’t surprising at all that her comment and post gained millions of views, and the opinions were divided. Some of her viewers applauded her for speaking out about religious freedom, the others criticized her for aligning with Trump, who has a polarizing reputation.

Mike Waltz, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, supported and thanked Minaj for “using her platform on behalf of persecuted Christians.” If the support and thanks weren’t enough, Mike even invited the rapper to the US Embassy in New York to discuss more on this issue. The gesture was acknowledged warmly by Minaj, and she said she’d be “honored” to be there.