Don Lemon’s Biggest Celebrity Feuds — and the ‘Misogynistic’ Remarks Are Hard to Forget

Former CNN star Don Lemon is known for his upfront comments and controversial anchoring style. He began his career with CNN back in 2006 as a correspondent.

Eventually, he launched his own primetime news show, Don Lemon Tonight, and then became a celebrated co-host of CNN This Morning.

The former investigative journalist parted ways with the news network in 2023 after he made some inappropriate and ageist remarks about Republican Nikki Haley. CNN informed him of his termination through his agent.

This was not the first time Don Lemon was accused of being misogyny and misconduct toward guests. Here are five occasions when the primetime TV host behaved unprofessionally in front of his guests.

Nikki Haley

Don Lemon on CNN about Nikki Haley: “A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s, and maybe 40s.” Blatantly sexist comments that sparked national backlash — even his own co-hosts pushed back.#ArrestDonLemon pic.twitter.com/N60tRJdNJj — The Situation Room (@BarbzHQs) January 19, 2026

During an episode of the CNN This Morning in 2023, Don made a judgmental comment about the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley. While discussing politics and age, he commented, “Nikki Haley is not in her prime. Sorry.”

The comment cost him his thriving career as a TV show host. CNN later reported that Don Lemon apologized to the editorial team. “I’m sorry that I said it and I certainly see why people found it completely misguided,” he stated.

Nikki Haley slammed him by posting on her X account, “To be clear, I am NOT calling for competency tests for Sexist middle-aged CNN anchors; only for people who make our laws and are 75+.”

Donald Trump

Wow. Don Lemon doesn’t hold back. pic.twitter.com/wCBQoat74B — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 23, 2017

​Back in 2017, Trump had called out Lemon’s show for being anti-Trump during a White House press conference. Their feud continued into the following year when Trump referred to him as “the dumbest man on the planet,” after his interview with LeBron James.

Don Lemon clapped back by saying, “Referring to African-Americans as ‘d–b’ … is one of the oldest canards of America’s racist past and present.”

Their beef was far from being over. Trump has called him names on multiple occasions.

He referred to him as “the du–est man on television,” “a sleazebag,” “a failed host,” unprovoked.

Megyn Kelly

During a 2024 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the NBC News host fumingly said, “I think he’s disgusting…He hates America, he hates Republicans, and I’m not looking forward to his voice re-emerging.”

Don Lemon didn’t sit still. During his YouTube show, he declared, “Let me just say to Megyn Kelly … go f— yourself”

However, you would think that he would stop there. But no! He went on to make some really insensitive comments, hurling attacks on Megyn Kelly‘s appearance, stating that she looks like a trans person who still looks like a man.

“She looks trans,…she looks clockable,” he stated.

Elon Musk

After Don Lemon was let go by CNN, the social media platform X struck a deal to give a platform to Lemon’s show. During the first episode of The Don Lemon Show, Lemon hosted X owner Elon Musk.

Some questions that were asked during the interview apparently hit a nerve with Musk, as Lemon was fired not long after. He later sued Musk on the premises of “false promises and representations.”

Kanye West

Kanye West accused Lemon of spreading baseless rumors about him and his wife, Bianca Censori, being kicked out of the 2025 Grammy Awards. Don Lemon took to his YouTube channel to clear the air.

He stated, “I did not start a rumor about you being kicked out of the Grammys. I actually corrected it. I saw someone on your team who asked me to correct it because it had been reported everywhere. First of all, get your s–t straight.”

He then mocked West’s right-leaning stance by saying, “Make America Great Again hat must be too tight on your head.”