Inside the Rise of Megyn Kelly — From Career Milestones to Personal Triumphs

Published on: February 15, 2026 at 7:33 AM ET

Megyn Kelly has built a career defined by confidence and controversy.

Megyn Kelly is celebrated, but also criticized for her opinions (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons: @Пресс-служба Президента России)

There might be some who like Megyn Kelly and some who detest her opinions, but one can not deny the natural charm she exudes. The media personality’s confidence, style, and unapologetic way of expressing her point of view have made her a household name.

Right from the beginning, Kelly knew the career path she would choose. According to The List, she took a career aptitude test while still in high school and decided on journalism as the career best option.

Later, Kelly studied Political Science at Syracuse, where she served in the student senate, investigating faculty s—– harassment cases. After beginning her professional career as a lawyer, Kelly became a reporter and then joined Fox News in 2004. From here, her career took off to new heights altogether.

Kelly was part of Fox News until 2017, hosting programs such as America Live and The Kelly File. She then joined NBC News from 2017 to 2018, where she hosted Megyn Kelly Today.

On the personal front, 2008 became a significant year in Kelly’s life. She married her husband, Douglas Brunt, and attended the Republican National Convention. This is where people first witnessed her sense of style and polished on-screen look.

Apart from her fashion, people also started noticing the fearless journalism of Kelly, as she even challenged Britney Spears once. In 2009, she criticized her song If You Seek Amy for its explicit lyrics.

When Spears further parodied her, Kelly openly said, “Bring it, Britney,” and invited her to come to her show. One of Kelly’s most significant moments was her on-air defense of maternity and paternity leaves in 2011.

When radio host Mike Gallagher condemned her for taking a longer maternity leave, she hit him back with, “What is it about carrying a baby for nine months that you don’t think deserves a few months off so bonding and recovery can take place?”

Many also cannot forget Kelly’s hard-hitting questioning of Donald Trump during the 2015 Republican presidential debate. Here, she looked stunning in her black dress, but also made everyone appreciate her debate skills.

While she publicly claimed to be an independent voter, having voted for both Democrats and Republicans, Kelly also endorsed Trump in 2024. However, she remained mostly ambiguous about her social and political views.

Nothing proves Megyn Kelly’s courage more than her decision to stand up against Roger Ailes, the then Chairman of Fox News. She made sure the harassment cases against him were heard. This ordeal even served as an inspiration for the movie Bombshell.

Kelly currently runs her own talk show and podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, and has more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Her rise to fame truly defines her passion for her work, and that is something that even many of her critics agree with.

