Child’s Reaction To Bianca Censori Going N-de At Grammys 2025 Stirs Debate, Internet Demands Her Arrest

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, his wife, have recently sparked major controversy at the Grammy Awards 2025. This was after Censori made an appearance on the red carpet wearing a sheer outfit that hardly left anything to the imagination. While her daring style choice became a viral topic immediately, what sparked outrage amongst netizens was the shocked reaction of a young boy backstage.

all of the comments are acting like this is funny. bianca is fully naked and there are children present? is this not a felony? hate to be that person but imagine if it was a man https://t.co/1hoIWVXF4z — maisie (@maisiestrio) February 3, 2025

Bianca Censori arrived at the Grammys flaunting a black long fur coat. However, jaws dropped when she took the coat off before walking the carpet. As soon as she stepped in, Bianca unveiled an extremely thin, sheer body hugging dress that revealed every inch of her body. It was soon reported that the duo was escorted out of the event premises. Allegedly, the pair was not invited to the show as well.

Photos and videos from the award ceremony showed a kid in the background, visibly amazed as Bianca posed in the almost n*de ensemble. The moment circulated quickly on social media, and online users expressed their outrage and also called for the duo’s arrest for “indecent exposure.”

“How is she or Kanye not arrested for pulling stunts like this in front of kids?” a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while another commented, “If Kanye’s wife was a regular Nancy, she would be arrested for indecent exposure on the spot.”

Multiple netizens questioned the event security and how they allowed the look on the red carpet, while others debated if the outfit had crossed legal boundaries. “I’m not reposting the disgusting spectacle that Kanye West subjected the world to at the Grammys. How did she not get arrested for public nudity?” another asked.

“Yo if a regular woman wore this outfit they’d be arrested on the spot for indecent exposure. But because it’s Kanye’s wife they’ll be getting a free pass.” another user responded, “They need to arrest them for indecent exposure.”

Amid all the backlash, neither Bianca Censori nor Kanye West has commented on the controversy. The Grammys appearance was dramatic enough, with reports being surfaced that the choice of outfit was a gimmick to go viral.

bianca censori wearing absolutely nothing but a single piece of completely sheer mesh, no underwear or anything, to the grammy’s and posing on the red carpet like that is insane. and i can’t help but think kanye has a lot to do with that decision — gillian murphy (@punkfrenchtoast) February 2, 2025

As per reports, Bianca, the Australian model, might face legal repercussions for the attire because California Penal Code 314(1) defines indecent exposure as “when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it.”

In order to be found guilty of indecent exposure as per the California Law, a person must, “intentionally expose your genitals or naked body; expose yourself in front of someone who might be offended or annoyed by it; intend to direct attention to yourself; and intend to sexually gratify yourself or offend someone else when you do it.”

Bianca Censori looked so uncomfortable, not cool or owning it, but just like a sad woman owned by her insane husband. If she was smiling or coy, you could see she was enjoying herself, but she was not. Sad and humiliating, also boring. Yawn. — indyanwriter 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 🇦🇪 🇬🇧 (@indyanwriter1) February 3, 2025

This isn’t the first time Bianca has faced such allegations. Previously, during her trip to Tokyo, she wore a sheer dress in public which created quite a scene. Critics even called her out for public indecency and a disrespect towards Japanese modest dressing.

Kanye West, who is now known by the name Ye, was nominated for the Best Rap Song for Carnival alongside Ty Dolla $ign, Rick the Kid, and Playboi Carti that evening. The song released via his latest album, Vultures 2, fell behind Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us during the pre-show awards presentation.