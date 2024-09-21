Don Jr's Off-Handed Comment Raises Questions About Ex-Prez's Role in Jeffrey Epstein's Demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse and suicide that some readers may find distressing.

Donald Trump Jr. has once again stirred controversy with an offhand remark on his Triggered podcast, where he appeared to suggest that the federal government might be involved in cover-ups like the death of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. When discussing the failed assassination attempt on his father, Donald Trump, the former president's son praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for not handing over the suspect to federal authorities. His reasoning? If the suspect were taken into federal custody, "he might disappear like Epstein."

Junior says the golf course guy is only still alive because Ron Desantis has him in his custody because the Feds would have killed him already like they did Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/gbxviEGoWQ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 17, 2024

As per Marca, while the comment was likely intended to fuel distrust of the federal government, it inadvertently brought up uncomfortable questions regarding Epstein’s death, which occurred while Trump Sr. was president and his appointee, Bill Barr, was overseeing the Department of Justice. Epstein, infamous for his alleged indulgence in sex trafficking and exploitation of minors, died in a federal jail cell under suspicious circumstances in 2019, fueling countless conspiracy theories that persist to this day, despite it being called a suicide.

His father was President when Epstein died in custody, from what was deemed a suicide. So, is Don Jr. saying that his father killed the guy he was photographed with repeatedly who was also a sex trafficker? Does he realize this is the implication of what he is saying? https://t.co/oxnqvk5ONs — New Yorker in DC threads.net/@nykrindc (@NYkrinDC) September 17, 2024

The timing of Trump Jr.’s remark comes at a moment when online discussions about the former president’s relationship with Epstein have resurfaced. Although Donald has repeatedly distanced himself from the late financier, claiming they had a ‘falling out’ long before Epstein’s arrest, images and stories from their past interactions continue to circulate, especially on social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). The hashtag #TrumpP-doFiles recently trended, reigniting interest in the so-called ‘Epstein Files’ and their explicit details, though no new revelations have emerged that link the businessman turned politician directly to Epstein’s infamous activity.

As per NBC News, the GOP frontrunner's friendship with Epstein goes back decades. In 2002, Trump said, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side." However, following Epstein’s arrest in 2019, Trump quickly distanced himself, claiming he was ‘not a fan’ and hadn’t spoken to Epstein in many years. While the official cause of death was ruled a suicide, many continue to speculate that Epstein, who reportedly had sensitive information about famous individuals, was silenced before he could testify in court.

Back then Trump also said, "Yeah, I would. I guess I would. I think that less so because you don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there, because it’s a lot of phony stuff with that whole world. But I think I would. It’d be interesting to find out what happened there, because that was a weird situation."

Trump called Jeffrey Epstein "a good salesman" and "a hailing hardy type of guy" with "some nice assets that he'd throw around like islands." Trump said he would "certainly take a look at" releasing the Epstein client list. pic.twitter.com/BSHeyrDTjN — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 3, 2024

Pushing off a conspiracy theory, Trump also said, “Oh, sure. I think it’s possible. I mean, I don’t really believe — I think he probably committed suicide. He had a life with beautiful homes and beautiful everything and all of a sudden he’s incarcerated and not doing very well. I would say that he did. But there are those people — there are many people. I think you’re one of them. Many people who think he was killed. He knew a lot on a lot of people.”

