Don Jr. Talks Smack About the 'Biased' FBI in the Aftermath of Dad Donald's Assassination Attempt

After the assassination attempt on Donald Trump failed, all eyes are now on the FBI to investigate the motive behind the gunman's attack. But it seems his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. doesn't trust the 'biased' FBI. The 78-year-old politician suffered an injury on his ear after a 20-year-old young man Thomas Matthew Crooks shot from his rifle during the Pennsylvania rally on July 13, 2024.

Texas lawmaker Lance Gooden said on Monday, July 15, that the FBI couldn't be trusted to investigate the assassination attempt on the Republican front-runner in a post on X, formerly Twitter, "My constituents are deeply concerned with the FBI conducting the sole investigation into the attempted assassination of President Trump," as per Raw Story.

He continued, "They don't have faith in the current FBI leadership to get to the truth given how they have targeted President Trump with political witch hunt after witch hunt at the behest of Joe Biden. I share these concerns. I am calling for a select committee to be set up to investigate this horrific attack on President Trump that threatened our democracy."

The former president's son reposted Gooden's message and echoed, "Given how biased & weaponized the FBI has become in their actions over the past decade. I think this committee would be critical in making sure that Americans have some actual faith in the results of this much-needed investigation."

Gooden questioned the Federal Bureau of Investigation, giving birth to multiple conspiracy theories, and raising serious concerns about the security agencies' competence. Meanwhile, Republican critics fear this new theory would lead to more political violence in the United States ahead of the 2024 elections.

Still, the motive of Crooks remains unclear until further investigation reveals more details. The 20-year-old was a registered Republican who graduated from Pennsylvania's Bethel Park High School in 2022. He was a resident of the Pittsburgh suburb of Bethel Park and lived within an hour's drive of where the Trump rally was going on. The gunman fired a shot from a rooftop, from a distance of a mere 150 yards, as per CNN.

In related news, another conspiracy theory surfaced on social media that the assassination attempt was 'staged.' The attack created confusion among the Americans that led to some legitimate questions like how could something like this happen? How could he get onto the roof? Why wasn't he stopped? People have been demanding answers that have been boggling their minds, as per BBC.

An X user, @GenoVeno73, pointed out, "Look at these pictures, tell me what you see... If this were truly an assassination attempt, do you think the Secret Service would allow an open, clear target like this? You do not leave any portion of a former president of the United States' body as a wide-open target in the off chance there's more than one shooter. IT JUST DOESN'T HAPPEN!!"

More users like @FlyingHiAngel added, "I just heard there's a Movie, 'Bob Roberts', about A FAKE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, TO SWAY AN ELECTION." @GenoVeno73 agreed and noted, "Yes. And we gotta remember, [that] Vladimir Putin did a fake assassination attempt last year." @raparparke questioned, "No blood on the hand that covered the bloody ear??? How's that??"