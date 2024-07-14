Thomas Matthew Crooks, the Alleged Gunman Who Shot at Donald Trump May Have Been a Registered Republican

The man who shot at former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally has been allegedly identified by Law enforcement authorities. The FBI identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks hours after the incident, reported NBC News. Thomas Crooks is allegedly registered as a Republican in the Pennsylvania voter records, reported the New York Times. Crooks, who is reported to be from Pennsylvania, was allegedly killed by the Security Service shortly after shots rang out at the Pennsylvania rally. Secret Service, chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi later confirmed that he had been “neutralized.” Photos that emerged from the scene suggested Thomas Crooks was a White male.

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Pennsylvania voter records suggest that Thomas Matthew Crooks was a registered Republican. Thomas Matthew Crooks was listed as a registered Republican and as per voter records, the concerned person had the same address and birth date as the ID'd gunman, NBC News reported. The New York Times accessed the Pennsylvania voter records that listed the alleged voter's allegiance to the Republican party. According to Federal Election Commission donor data, a person listed as Thomas Crooks of Pennsylvania was also recorded as donating $15 to ActBlue, a political action committee backing the Democrats, in June 2021.

"The shooter has been tentatively identified. It’s a matter of doing biometric confirmations," said State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens. Law enforcement authorities are investigating the incident but are yet to reveal a motive behind the shooting. Crooks allegedly sat on top of the roof of a manufacturing plant 130 yards away from the stage near the Pennsylvania rally, reported the New York Post. An AR-style rifle was recovered by his side shortly after he allegedly shot at Donald Trump.

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump is whisked away by Secret Service after shots rang out at a campaign rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump slumped and injuries were visible to the side of his head. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter and one audience member are dead and another was injured. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

International leaders came out in support of Donald Trump, reported CNN. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote, “I am appalled to learn about the shooting of former U.S. President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania. Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail. I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him a speedy recovery.”

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted “Just learned that former President Trump was shot at an election rally. This is a shocking development. I condemn all violence in politics. Wish the former President swift recovery and good health.” Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, said “It is with great relief that we receive the news that former President Donald Trump is fine and well after the attempt to assassinate him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Together with all democracy-loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme.”

The Editor's note: The alleged assassination attempt of Donald Trump is a developing story, and we’ll update as we learn more. Information is swiftly changing and Inquisitr is committed to providing the most recent and verified updates in our articles and reportage. However, considering the frequency of developments, some of the information/data in this article may have changed since the time of publication.