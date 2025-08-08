Don Jr. Posts Shocking Pic of Donald Trump Tossing S-x Toy From White House Roof – Internet Loses It

Donald Trump Jr.’s latest Instagram image, which shows Donald Sr. on the White House roof, continues his trend of spreading odd memes about his father.

The picture, which was obtained from the “Grand Old Memes” meme account on X and is at least partially artificial intelligence (AI) created, depicts Donald Trump on the White House roof tossing a neon green dildo onto a WNBA basketball court below. Trump Jr. wrote, “Posted without further comment,” with three laughing emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

The meme alludes to a recent incident involving Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham as well as the president’s recent walk around the White House roof. During Tuesday’s WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks, Cunningham was hit by a s-x object that was thrown into the field.

She had just days earlier begged supporters to “stop throwing dildos on the court” via X. You will cause harm to one of us. She cited her own article after the incident on Tuesday, adding, “This did NOT age well.”

Although there were no arrests in connection with that event, in recent weeks, at least two individuals have been taken into custody for hurling s-x objects during WNBA games. On Tuesday, an 18-year-old man was taken into custody after hitting a 9-year-old niece and an adult guest with his green projectile.

A s-x toy was thrown during a Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream game in late July, according to the Los Angeles Times, which also notes that the device is “seemingly always colored green.” An arrest was made for the 23-year-old man who was responsible for the event.

Trump in American Eagle denim jeans 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ojd0pKu1RH — B u i l d e r 🪬 (@BuilderTexas02) July 30, 2025

About Sydney Sweeney’s contentious American Eagle campaign, the president’s eldest son has developed a fondness for sharing memes featuring his father. Last week, he raised eyebrows by sharing an AI-generated image of Trump Sr. wearing all-denim.

“That Hanse… Donald is really attractive at the moment! In reference to the character played by Owen Wilson in the 2001 film Zoolander, he made a joke in the caption. It clearly refers to American Eagle’s contentious advertising campaign, which has sparked a discussion over racism. In what some claim is a parody of the phrase “good genes,” the ad has Sweeney, 27, sporting the brand’s denim and the words, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

Activist Zellie Imani wrote on X that “The American Eagles [sic] ad wasn’t just a commercial,” among other disparaging remarks about the ad campaign. Sydney Sweeney was aware that it was a love letter to eugenics and white nationalism.