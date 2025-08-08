“The Most Corrupt President in History”-Trump’s $400K Salary Donation Sparks Debate Amid $5 Billion Wealth Surge

President Donald Trump has been following the footsteps of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un in showcasing himself as one of the most self-sacrificing leaders there ever was. And just like followers of Kim, MAGA eats false lies with butter and soda every day.

Trump’s public image as a self-sacrificing leader took centre stage this week. To his adoring crowd, he again touted his decision to donate his presidential salary.

However, this claim fell short after a new investigative report suggested that even though Trump gave up his paycheck, his personal wealth had crossed bounds. It also raised questions about whether the gesture was a genuine act of selfishness or a cleverly crafted distraction.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump again reminded his followers that he has been donating his $400,000 salary during his presidency.

“I am the only President since George Washington who has refused to take a salary,” He proudly stated.

Why wait for someone else when he can tell it all? He highlighted that his first paycheck was given to the White House Historical Association. It was to help renovate the Executive Mansion, and this contribution was meant to symbolize his commitment to “the People’s House.”

Trump and his supporters have been promoting this narrative of sacrifice for long. His team has always claimed that he set aside personal financial gains and to help serve the country. They claimed his gesture of letting his sons run his companies as one of the biggest sacrifices one could make. However, what none of the allies ever told was how his position as a president gave him immense power to run his businesses any which way he wants.

His sons could expand their business in different countries without any resistance because Trump is the president of the United States.

It appears the Trump empire wasn’t just surviving, it was thriving.

Trump boasts of donating his $400K presidential paycheck. Meanwhile, shady deals, and jaw-dropping earnings paint the real picture: this wasn’t sacrifice—it was a hustle.https://t.co/RNgcLHBUas — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) August 7, 2025

Atlanta Black Star did a deep dive using financial disclosures and documents from Trump’s 2024 civil fraud trial. It revealed a staggering truth. Trump’s fortune doubled during his presidency.

It has been suggested that his net worth grew more than double. It went from around $2.5 billion to upwards of $5–10 billion. The financial growth was not just from his existing assets, but from new deals, licensing ventures, and investments. And this included cryptocurrency.

The Trump Organization is being led in part by sons Eric Trump and Donald Jr.. It pursued international branding deals aggressively during and after his first term. A new golf resort in Qatar and branded luxury towers across the Middle East contributed millions to Trump’s private funds. And if anyone wants Trump’s name on their building, the licensing cost went from $750,000 to over $5 million per property, reportedly.

Sen. Chris Murphy: “40% of Trump’s entire net worth today is due to these 2 crypto coins that he just launched months ago… All of this money is going straight into his pocket. He is trading U.S. policy to get paid” The most corrupt president in historypic.twitter.com/GVWYOwfvQx — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 23, 2025

Cryptocurrency ventures have also added to Trump’s wealth. President Trump launched a line of NFT trading cards in 2022. Which was heavily mocked, but it turned into a financial success thanks to his army of MAGA fans.

In 2024, his campaign reportedly began accepting crypto donations, too. And with this, they tapped into an emerging donor base of digital asset holders.

Trump and his supporters may champion the salary donation as proof of his commitment to public service, but there are many who argue that all this is a smoke screen. The idea is to distract from the larger financial gains. By giving up 400,000 dollars every year, Trump is making

millions.

Donating a $400,000/yr salary while using the Presidency to increase your net worth by $3,000,000,000.00/year is not a flex. It’s fraud. pic.twitter.com/gZ2EJktHVF — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) August 6, 2025

“Donating $400,000 while earning hundreds of millions isn’t sacrifice—it’s marketing,” tweeted one political commentator.